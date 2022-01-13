Log in
MaaT Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas

01/13/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT - the “Company“), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas.

With a research report named “Échec et MaaT pour le cancer”, Portzamparc / Groupe BNP Paribas today initiates coverage of MaaT Pharma with a Buy recommendation.

This coverage of MaaT Pharma stock comes in addition to the ones initiated in December 2021 by brokerage firms KBC Securities with a Buy recommendation (research report “More than a Gut Feeling”) and Kempen, also with a Buy recommendation (research report “No Guts no Glory”).

Next financial communication:

  • February 28th, 2022, after stock market closes: publication of the 2021 revenues and cash position as of December 31st, 2021.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).


© Business Wire 2022
