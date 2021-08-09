Log in
Mabanaft GmbH KG : Anke Tannhäuser takes over as Managing Director of Mabanaft Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

08/09/2021 | 07:32am EDT
DGAP-Media / 09.08.2021 / 13:30

Effective 1 August 2021, Anke Tannhäuser has assumed the role of Managing Director of Mabanaft Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG.

"As an independent and integrated energy company, we want to be the first choice for our customers in the transport, heating and industry segments. In the era of the energy transition, this means that we are gearing our corporate strategy towards a flexible portfolio of liquid fuels to generate motion or heat. While focusing on our core markets, we will also tap and supply innovative fuels, such as e-fuels. The goal is to be able to offer our customers the right solution for them at all times and to be part of the energy transition," Tannhäuser explains.

Jon Perkins, CEO of the Mabanaft Group, adds: "We want to interlink our business units and subsidiaries more closely in future. That way, we can offer our customers the most innovative products in the liquid fuels market. By bringing Anke Tannhäuser on board, we have succeeded in attracting a proven energy expert. She has detailed knowledge of the markets, trends and customer needs. We - and, most importantly, our customers - will benefit from her know-how. I am really looking forward to working with her and to shaping the energy world of tomorrow together."

Tannhäuser comes from the British energy company BP, where she held several leadership positions in the UK and abroad, such as Commercial Director within the European oil trading business and Head of the Executive Office of BP Downstream Global at the BP Group's headquarters in London. Most recently, the holder of a degree in business administration was responsible for Supply and Marketing as a member of the board of BP Europe.

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels.  www.mabanaft.com

Press contact:

Jonathan Perkins
CEO
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
communications@mabanaft.com		  


End of Media Release

Issuer: Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
Key word(s): Energy

09.08.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1225012  09.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225012&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
