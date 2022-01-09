Log in
Mabruk Oil Operations ... Announcement (Pre-qualification Invitation)

01/09/2022 | 04:08am EST
Mabruk Oil Operations (hereinafter referred to as the MOO) invites interested local companies, that are specialized and competent in providing Health Insurance Services to participate in Pre-qualification process.

The participant should have the required technical and financial resources and submit to MOO their completed Pre-qualification documents in accordance with the provisions included in this announcement and detailed in the pre-qualification questionnaire for evaluation.

Only the prequalified participants will receive invitation to tender in due course. If the participant is deemed unqualified MOO is not obligated to send any notification.

The prequalifying criteria shall be determined by MOO at its sole discretion. MOO reserves its right to reject any and/or all participants at its sole discretion. MOO's discretion is not subject to appeal.

This Pre-qualification invitation does not imply any commitment or obligation, implied or otherwise, for MOO to launch a call for tender or enter into a contract.

All costs of whatsoever nature incurred in the preparation and submission of the Pre-qualification documents, including visits, if any, incurred in connection with this invitation, shall be borne by participated companies.

Important Note:

The Pre-qualification Invitation is not an invitation to tender.

Scope of Services

Provision of comprehensive cooperative (Takaful) health insurance services for MOO's employees, and their families and parents.

Participation:

The Pre-qualification questionnaire will be made available to interested companies only upon formal request, which should clearly indicate the name of the company, address, phone number, person to contact and its title, an email address and stating clearly their intention and interest to participate.

The formal request shall be sent to Tender Committee coordinator by email or fax, strictly to the following address:

Narjis almashay

Acting Tender Committee Coordinator

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Fax: +(218) 21 33 50 561

Tel: +(218) 21 33 50 401 Ext. 1302

The following information must be mentioned in the e-mail subject of the formal request

(name of participant - Health Insurance Services - Pre-qualification questionnaire request)

Schedule

This announcement will remain posted on the NOC & MOO websites until 31/01/2022 The last date to receive the prequalification documents from the participants is 03/02/2022. Accordingly, all interested companies should submit the required Pre-qualification information not later than this date. Any document submitted after this date will be disregarded.

For more information please visit www.mabruk-oil.com

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 09:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
