MacNeill Pride Group Acquires Rightline Gear

MacNeill Pride Group® (MPG), a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor products and sporting goods, has acquired Rightline Gear, an Asheville, North Carolina-based automotive and outdoor gear designer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MPG is a portfolio company of Centre Partners.

Founded in 2009, Rightline Gear is committed to making products that help customers have experiences they remember for a lifetime. Rightline Gear’s automotive and outdoor gear – car top carriers, truck and SUV tents, air mattresses, tailgating canopies, cargo products, foam block paddle sport carriers, jeep storage bags and interior accessories – is designed, developed and tested with company values in mind: safe and easy to use; able to keep customers’ gear dry; versatile in attachment; universal in application where possible and tough enough to take on any adventure. Rightline Gear features products, such as the Moki Door Step, that have strongly resonated with outdoor adventurers.

Loran Evans, Rightline Gear’s founder and CEO, will remain with the company. Cory Tholl, President and General Manager of Klymit, an MPG brand, will lead the Camp segment of the portfolio currently made up of Klymit and Rightline Gear.

With the acquisition of Rightline Gear, MPG continues its rapid expansion through acquisition. Rightline Gear is the fourth addition to its outdoor platform in less than two years. Its growing footprint in new and complementary markets capitalizes on continued momentum from the acquisitions of Klymit, in July 2021, GCI Outdoor, in May 2021 and ORCA in December 2019. All of the brands across MPG’s portfolio share complementary outdoor usage occasions.

“Our purpose is to inspire time together outdoors by promoting a passion for adventures big and small. Rightline Gear is yet another addition to our growing portfolio of outdoor brands that further serves our mission,” said Keith Bornholtz, CEO of MPG. “Their commitment to providing innovative, dependable products is highly complementary with MPG’s reputation for passion-driven, rugged product quality. We know that outdoor experiences are always more powerful when shared. Adding Rightline to our well-designed platform of brands better enables outdoor enthusiasts to explore and share their passion.”

Cory Tholl, President and General Manager of Klymit, said “This acquisition deepens our commitment to providing products that meet multiple consumer needs for multiple outdoor usage occasions across our platform. We’re confident in our ability to share Rightline’s products with even a wider range of consumers.”

