MacQueen Equipment Acquires 5 Alarm

MacQueen Equipment, LLC, a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, through its MacQueen Emergency division, has acquired 5 Alarm Fire & Safety Equipment, LLC, a leading personal safety and firefighting equipment dealer serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Delafield, Wisconsin, 5 Alarm supplies fire and emergency departments, municipalities and industrial plants with the latest life-saving tools and technology for vehicle extrications, crisis response, weather events, emergency medical care, HAZMAT incidents, and fire scene safety.

As an authorized Pierce apparatus dealer in seven states: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, MacQueen Emergency has further bolstered their commitment to local fire departments by expanding their personal safety and rescue offerings. The acquisition of 5 Alarm reflects this commitment.

“We’re already selling the highest quality fire trucks on the market,” said MacQueen CEO Dan Gage. “We want to expand our focus to address the needs of firefighters in the field.”

The company will continue to operate under the 5 Alarm name.

“Our core values of honesty and integrity made 5 Alarm a powerhouse in fire service,” said 5 Alarm President Gerry Fleisher. “The acquisition of 5 Alarm by MacQueen Emergency is great for fire departments, great for all team members, and great for both companies.”

5 Alarm has an extensive parts and service network, including mobile service, showroom/service facilities in Delafield, Wisconsin and Merrillville, Indiana, and Firefighter Express—a door-to-door demo and retail operation.

Fleisher will be exiting as President of the company, but other sales, service and support personnel will continue to serve their local customers.

“5 Alarm is a customer-service trailblazer in the rescue equipment market, and we are eager to preserve their legacy,” said Gage. “We’re excited to add their extensive product portfolio and skilled personnel to our team.”

MacQueen Emergency and 5 Alarm will debut their partnership with their respective vendors at Indianapolis’ FDIC, the largest firefighter convention in the United States, August 2-7.

About MacQueen:

MacQueen offers a mix of municipal, fire and safe dig equipment including street sweepers, sewer cleaners, refuse trucks, snow removal equipment, fire trucks, and vacuum excavators. MacQueen has thirteen locations in the upper Midwest with its headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition to sales, MacQueen offers quality support by offering a large parts inventory, local service centers, mobile service capabilities, and specialized operator training.

For more, visit www.macqueengroup.com

About Rotunda Capital:

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established, lower middle market companies. Rotunda partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms within its targeted sectors, including value-added distribution, asset light logistics and industrial/business services. Founded in 2009, the firm has a long history of helping management teams achieve their goals for growth. The Rotunda team actively provides guidance and draws on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. The firm has offices in Bethesda, MD and Evanston, IL. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com

