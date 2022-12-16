Macau casinos to invest $15 bln over next 10 years, mostly on non-gaming

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Macau said on Friday six
casino firms will invest around $15 billion as part of new
10-year contracts they signed to operate in the world's biggest
gambling hub, with the spending on non-gaming activities to
exceed gaming spend by more than 10 times.
The signing of the contracts eases fears of investors and
executives after a lengthy bidding process that had threatened
to end one company's run.
Macau's leader Ho Iat Seng and officials including the
city's finance and economy secretary presided over the signing
at Macau's Government House together with top executives of the
casino companies.
Incumbent operators Sands China, Wynn Macau
, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China,
Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings beat off a surprise bid
from Malaysia's Genting to win the six licences on
offer in the Chinese special administrative region.
The new contracts come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Each casino head was invited to sit at a long red table
alongside the government officials as they signed. The
executives included Pansy Ho, the billionaire daughter of
Macau's gambling godfather Stanley Ho, and who heads MGM
Resorts' Macau company MGM China.
The operators are expected to focus on non-gaming activities
in the new term, particularly as Beijing is keen for Macau to
diversify away from gambling and attract foreign tourists.
The total investment committed by the gaming companies for
the development of non-gaming projects is 108.7 billion patacas
($13.57 billion), with the total investment in gaming projects
10.1 billion patacas, the city's government said.
"The development of Macau's gaming and tourism industry will
enter a new stage," it said in a statement issued immediately
after the signing.
The stakes could not have been higher for the six companies,
who depend on Macau's gambling industry for their profitability
but have been bleeding billions of dollars for most of the past
two years due to China's strict COVID-19 rules.
A broader crackdown by Beijing on capital outflows from the
mainland in recent years, including arresting well known
gambling executives in the former Portuguese colony, has also
decimated the once dominant and lucrative VIP sector.
Genting, with its strong non-gaming track record and mass
market appeal, was a credible threat for the Macau operators,
many executives and analysts have said.
UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS
Previous attempts by Macau to diversify have been
unsuccessful, with casino operators shying away from investing
in non-gaming due to the high costs, particularly as the
gambling industry was far more lucrative. Macau's gambling
industry currently accounts for more than 80% of government
revenues.
But Macau's government laid out conditions in the bidding
that it wants the new license holders to prioritise safeguarding
local employment, develop the city's overseas tourism market and
boost investment in non-gaming areas, including conferences and
Chinese medicine.
While the government's awarding of licenses to incumbents
signals stability and continuity for the tens of thousands of
local residents employed by them, the companies will face far
greater accountability on non-gaming initiatives than in the
last 20 years, executives and analysts said.
Operators are expected to invest a total of 100 billion-120
billion Macau patacas in non-gaming over the next decade, with
Sands and Galaxy each committing around 25 billion patacas, and
the rest putting up 15 billion patacas, DS Kim, analyst at J.P.
Morgan in Hong Kong, said earlier in December.
"These projects will bring new players and tourists into the
city, who in turn will spend sizable dollars on gambling," he
said.
Macau is heavily reliant on Chinese visitors. Tourists from
greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, account for more
than 90% of total visitation.
($1 = 8.0130 patacas)
