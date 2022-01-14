Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Macau limits new casino licences to 6, to last up to 10 years

01/14/2022 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traffic flows past gaming resorts at Cotai Strip in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau's government said on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The announcement, which has been highly anticipated by casino executives, investors and analysts, puts an end to concerns that the government would change the current status quo for the number of operators in the Chinese controlled territory.

The licences of the six Macau operators, Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, are all due to expire in June this year.

The government said all existing or potential operators need to apply through a new tender process. It did not detail when operators will have to bid or whether the current license term will be extended, according to a notice posted on its website.

Casino operators must increase the amount of capital to 5 billion patacas ($623.67 million) from 200 million patacas previously, and increase the requirement for a Macau based director of the company to hold 15% from 10% currently.

The former Portuguese colony is the world's biggest gambling hub in terms of money wagered.

($1 = 8.0170 patacas)

(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

By Farah Master


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -2.75% 40.65 End-of-day quote.0.62%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. -3.12% 3885 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.60% 4.56 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -2.84% 17.1 End-of-day quote.-5.84%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.29% 4.99 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -2.64% 6.26 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aN.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:08aOil prices poised for fourth week of gains
RE
05:06aTurkish lira firm as minister sees inflation peaking
RE
05:04a'EXPECT THE WORST' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
RE
05:04aWho official diaz says it is monitoring anti-viral covid-19 pills for signs of resistance to omicron
RE
05:03aChina securities regulator issues draft rules on regulation of major money market funds
RE
05:03aUK's Truss welcomes good Brexit talks with EU's Sefcovic
RE
05:03aSweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister
RE
05:03aWho official diaz says the fact that some monoclonals are resistant to omicron is not a 'game-changer' since more treatments are available, being developed
RE
05:02aMaersk quarterly earnings beat expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief
3Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

HOT NEWS