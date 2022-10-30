Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer COVID case - media

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macau's MGM Cotai casino,
operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday
morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19 in
the world's biggest gambling hub, local publication Inside Asian
Gaming reported.
MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have
already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two
and a half years.
Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with
noone allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian Gaming
said. It said guests inside the property have been told by
workers that the lockdown may last two days.
The publication said it was not able to immediately verify
how many people were inside.
The closure comes after Macau detected its second
coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than
three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned
resumption of inbound tours from mainland China visitors in
November after a hiatus of more than two and a half years.
All of Macau's 700,000 residents must take a rapid antigen
test for COVID daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, Macau's government
said in a statement that made no mention of the MGM closure.
Macau's casinos have been losing millions of dollars monthly
due to coronavirus restrictions as the special administrative
region follows China's 'dynamic zero COVID' policy, which aims
to curb all outbreaks.
Macau's six casino operators - Sands China, Wynn
Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco
Resorts and SJM Holdings - are currently
awaiting a government decision on whether they will be granted
new licenses.
Macau executives said the decision could come as early as
this week.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by William Mallard and
Kenneth Maxwell)