Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer COVID case - media

10/30/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macau's MGM Cotai casino, operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19 in the world's biggest gambling hub, local publication Inside Asian Gaming reported.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two and a half years.

Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with noone allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian Gaming said. It said guests inside the property have been told by workers that the lockdown may last two days.

The publication said it was not able to immediately verify how many people were inside.

The closure comes after Macau detected its second coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned resumption of inbound tours from mainland China visitors in November after a hiatus of more than two and a half years.

All of Macau's 700,000 residents must take a rapid antigen test for COVID daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, Macau's government said in a statement that made no mention of the MGM closure.

Macau's casinos have been losing millions of dollars monthly due to coronavirus restrictions as the special administrative region follows China's 'dynamic zero COVID' policy, which aims to curb all outbreaks.

Macau's six casino operators - Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings - are currently awaiting a government decision on whether they will be granted new licenses.

Macau executives said the decision could come as early as this week. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by William Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -6.88% 35.2 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.20% 3.11 Delayed Quote.-34.25%
SANDS CHINA LTD -7.08% 13.12 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.20% 2.42 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -8.13% 3.05 Delayed Quote.-52.12%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 4.50% 58.3 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
Latest news "Economy"
02:08aAustralia and Hong Kong claim record $1.6 billion meth seizure
RE
01:07aIsrael's election cycle
RE
01:04aPresident Aoun leaves office as Lebanon's crisis worsens
RE
12:45aMusk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned - reports
RE
12:34aBaseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1
RE
12:11aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer COVID case - media
RE
12:09aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
12:06aBrazil votes in heated Bolsonaro vs. Lula presidential runoff
RE
12:02aSomalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs
RE
10/29Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
2Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Departmen..
3Sura Development and Investment P L C : Board Of Directors-(SURA)-2022-..
4Ezdan Q P S C : Holding Group posts the financial results for the perio..
5Methaq Real Estate Investment P S C : Board Of Directors Decision-(MEET..

HOT NEWS