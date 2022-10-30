Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down with guests, staff after COVID case

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) -
MGM China's Cotai casino in Macau was locked down
on Sunday after a dealer tested positive for COVID-19, city
authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub said, ordering
everyone inside to stay put until Nov 1.
MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have
already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two
and a half years.
"Casinos, hotel staff and hotel guests will be quarantined
in place immediately," the city government said in a statement,
adding that all stores and restaurants attached to the hotel
resort would also remain shut.
Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with
noone allowed to enter or exit the building, industry
publication Inside Asian Gaming said.
The publication said it was not able to immediately verify
how many people were inside.
The closure comes after Macau detected its third coronavirus
case this month, after having no cases for more than three
months. The infections come just ahead of a planned resumption
of inbound tours from mainland China visitors in November after
a hiatus of more than two and a half years.
All of Macau's 700,000 residents must take a rapid antigen
test for COVID daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, Macau's government
said in a statement that made no mention of the MGM closure.
Macau's casinos have been losing millions of dollars monthly
due to coronavirus restrictions as the special administrative
region follows China's 'dynamic zero COVID' policy, which aims
to curb all outbreaks.
Macau's six casino operators - Sands China, Wynn
Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco
Resorts and SJM Holdings - are currently
awaiting a government decision on whether they will be granted
new licenses.
Macau executives said the decision could come as early as
this week.
