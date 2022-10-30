Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down with guests, staff after COVID case

10/30/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

MGM China's Cotai casino in Macau was locked down on Sunday after a dealer tested positive for COVID-19, city authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub said, ordering everyone inside to stay put until Nov 1.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two and a half years.

"Casinos, hotel staff and hotel guests will be quarantined in place immediately," the city government said in a statement, adding that all stores and restaurants attached to the hotel resort would also remain shut.

Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with noone allowed to enter or exit the building, industry publication Inside Asian Gaming said.

The publication said it was not able to immediately verify how many people were inside.

The closure comes after Macau detected its third coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned resumption of inbound tours from mainland China visitors in November after a hiatus of more than two and a half years.

All of Macau's 700,000 residents must take a rapid antigen test for COVID daily from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, Macau's government said in a statement that made no mention of the MGM closure.

Macau's casinos have been losing millions of dollars monthly due to coronavirus restrictions as the special administrative region follows China's 'dynamic zero COVID' policy, which aims to curb all outbreaks.

Macau's six casino operators - Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings - are currently awaiting a government decision on whether they will be granted new licenses.

Macau executives said the decision could come as early as this week. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by William Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -6.88% 35.2 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.20% 3.11 Delayed Quote.-34.25%
SANDS CHINA LTD -7.08% 13.12 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.20% 2.42 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -8.13% 3.05 Delayed Quote.-52.12%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 4.50% 58.3 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
Latest news "Economy"
04:58aEU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal
RE
04:30aChina names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
RE
04:17aInternational leaders offer condolences over deadly South Korea Halloween crush
RE
04:15aEgypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
RE
04:15aEgypt's pound trades at 24 to the u.s. dollar -refinitiv data…
RE
04:13aEgypt's pound currency trades at 23.75 egp to the u.s. dollar -…
RE
04:04aGoldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
RE
03:57aHow Halloween parties turned deadly in popular Seoul district
RE
03:45aChina passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades
RE
03:41aFactbox-Some of South Korea's major disasters and accidents
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
2Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
3Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
4Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Departmen..
5Arabian Steel Pipes Manufacturing : Disclosure (ASPMM) 2022 10 30

HOT NEWS