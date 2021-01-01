Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020

01/01/2021 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 65.8% in December year-on-year, a less severe drop than in recent months as the world’s largest casino hub saw a pick-up in visitors from its key market - mainland China.

December's revenues were 7.8 billion patacas ($976.71 million), according to data released by Macau's government on Friday.

Gambling revenues for the full year dropped 79.3%, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus pandemic which prompted widespread travel restrictions. ($1=7.9860 patacas) (Reporting by Alun John: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aElectric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
12:21aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMacau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020
RE
2020Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups
RE
2020Soccer-Chelsea confirm 32.5 million pound profit despite COVID-19 hit on revenue
RE
2020South Korean Exports Pick Up Strongly in December
DJ
2020Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
RE
2020Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
RE
2020In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
2Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
3ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenu..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
5With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ