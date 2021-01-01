Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020

HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 65.8% in December year-on-year, a less severe drop than in recent months as the world’s largest casino hub saw a pick-up in visitors from its key market - mainland China.

December's revenues were 7.8 billion patacas ($976.71 million), according to data released by Macau's government on Friday.

Gambling revenues for the full year dropped 79.3%, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus pandemic which prompted widespread travel restrictions. ($1=7.9860 patacas) (Reporting by Alun John: Editing by Neil Fullick)