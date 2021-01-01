Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020

HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau
plunged 65.8% in December year-on-year, a less severe drop than
in recent months as the world’s largest casino hub saw a pick-up
in visitors from its key market - mainland China.
December's revenues were 7.8 billion patacas ($976.71
million), according to data released by Macau's government on
Friday.
Gambling revenues for the full year dropped 79.3%,
reflecting the hit from the coronavirus pandemic which prompted
widespread travel restrictions.
($1=7.9860 patacas)
