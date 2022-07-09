Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain COVID outbreak

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Macau will shut almost all
commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos for
one week from Monday, as authorities race to curb a surge of
COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest gambling hub.
Essential services including hotels, supermarkets and
pharmacies will however remain open, city officials said as they
announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday.
The announcement came as Macau reported 71 new COVID cases
on Saturday, taking the total to 1,374 since mid-June. More than
17,000 people are in quarantine, authorities have said.
Local authorities have added two hotels in popular casino
resorts to be used as COVID medical facilities from Friday as
they try to increase capacity to handle the surge of infections.
More than 90% of Macau's residents are fully vaccinated
against COVID but this is the first time the city has had to
grapple with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
