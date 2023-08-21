(Alliance News) - Macaulay Capital PLC on Monday announced the sale by related investors of their interest in a portfolio company and associated fees payable to Macaulay.

The investment company focused on co-investment opportunities said its subsidiary Macaulay Management Ltd is responsible for the management of an unquoted investment portfolio of five companies previously managed by Chelverton Asset Management Ltd, known as CAM.

"In view of his role in the transaction, Macaulay and CAM have agreed to fund the payment of a bonus equivalent to GBP50,000 to [Chief Investment Officer] Richard Bucknell, comprising cash and the waiver of the management and performance fees attributable to his B ordinary shares. The net amount receivable by Macaulay is GBP211,751," Macaulay said.

Macaulay Capital shares were flat at 20.00 pence each on Monday morning on AQSE in London.

