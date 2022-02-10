Machine Learning Innovator Wallaroo Wins Backing from Microsoft's M12 in $25M Series A Round

Company to scale to keep pace with exploding ML market

Wallaroo Labs, Inc., today announced it has closed $25 million in a Series A round led by Microsoft’s venture arm, M12. Wallaroo helps enterprises easily deploy, run, and observe ML models in production at scale so they actually impact the bottom line. New investors Ridgeline Partners and NSS Advisors joined existing seed investors Boldstart Ventures, Contour Venture Partners, Eniac Ventures, and Greycroft as part of the round. Wallaroo will use the funds to expand product, sales, and marketing, and to release a free community edition.

“Machine learning is hard, and the last mile of ML - getting it deployed and delivering value - is really hard. 85 percent of enterprise initiatives fail at it,” said Vid Jain, Founder and CEO of Wallaroo Labs. “We purpose-built Wallaroo to solve these last mile challenges. As more companies look to operationalize ML for the first time, and others grow their current ML investments to become a fully mature capability at scale, conquering ML’s last mile will quickly become their top priority. This new funding gives us the resources to help them deliver on the promise of AI.”

“At M12, we’re constantly speaking to machine learning software companies, and Wallaroo really stood out to us from the start on a number of dimensions, ranging from their customer obsession to the technical differentiation of their platform,” said Priyanka Mitra, Principal at M12. “Not only does Wallaroo solve the challenging problem of enabling enterprises to more seamlessly deploy machine learning models into production at scale, it also enables customers to achieve actual business value in the process. Wallaroo has the potential to become a standard component in the ML toolchain. We’re excited to be joining them on their journey.”

In addition to capital, M12 will be providing Wallaroo with invaluable strategic guidance and access to Microsoft’s global network.

Wallaroo is already working with the US Military and some of the largest brands in the world to help them deliver ROI on their data and AI investments. Use cases include security, fraud, pricing, marketing, NLP, recommendations, computer vision, manufacturing, marketing, and enterprise AI-as-a-service.

Wallaroo: the breakthrough platform for the last mile of ML

Wallaroo enables push-button deployment, blazingly fast compute, and advanced model insights in one integrated platform. It was built from the ground up for incredible speed, efficiency, and ease-of-use - unlike open-source tools like Apache Spark, standard containerization approaches, or home-grown solutions that many enterprises cobble together.

What’s more, Wallaroo plugs into any data environment (cloud, on-prem, or edge), while data scientists can continue to use their favorite tools and ML frameworks. Wallaroo enables:

Easy deployment of models with a single line of Python

80% lower compute costs with either batch or streaming analysis

Rapid detection of model underperformance, system bottlenecks, or data issues

Data scientists and ML engineers love the experience of using Wallaroo, while CIOs/CFOs love the productivity and low-cost operation it brings.

Wallaroo today also introduces new advanced observability capabilities to detect changes in model accuracy even faster. Users can now set parameters to measure how models perform against baselines, allowing for faster model anomaly and drift detection, as well as validation checks on input data. Data scientists now have full visibility into the ongoing performance of their live models with robust analytics that will let them deliver business results faster than ever before.

About Wallaroo Labs

Wallaroo’s breakthrough platform facilitates the last-mile of the machine learning journey - getting ML into your production environment to impact the bottom line - with incredible speed, scale, and efficiency. Fortune 500 companies in retail, finance, manufacturing, and other innovative market sectors are turning to Wallaroo to easily deploy, run, and observe ML models at scale. Headquartered in New York City, Wallaroo Labs is privately-held and backed by a number of leading venture capital firms including Microsoft’s M12, Boldstart Ventures, and other leading enterprise software VCs. For more information, visit https://www.wallaroo.ai/ or follow on Twitter @Wallarooai.

About M12

M12, Microsoft's venture fund, invests in enterprise software companies primarily in the Series A through C funding stages with a focus on applied AI, business applications, infrastructure, security, and vanguard technologies. As part of its value-add to portfolio companies, M12 offers unique access to strategic go-to-market resources and relationships globally. M12 has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru. https://m12.vc

