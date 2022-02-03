Mackay Port - at a glance

M AC K AY P O R T T E R M I N A L

Sugar Australia is the nation's leading producer of sugar products.

Our Mackay Port Terminal comprises a sugar packaging facility, warehouse,

distribution centre, bulk sugar storage silos and ship loading facility.

All sugar processed at the Mackay Port Terminal is produced at Racecourse Refinery,

which is located 13km away.

At our Mackay Port Terminal we:

Handle Pack Pack raw sugar, raw caster, white, 295,300 TONNES 43,300 TONNES demerara, extra coarse white and of locally made sugar, produced of sugar for retail, foodservice and coffee sugars for CSR Sugar from Queensland-grown sugarcane* industrial customers*

Invest Ship Provide jobs for $1.3 MILLION 252,000 TONNES 22 in capital and of white sugar to domestic and Queenslanders maintenance* international customers*

*Figures are annual average 2019-2021

Sugar Australia is a joint venture between Wilmar Sugar Australia (75%) and Mackay Sugar Limited (25%). Fact sheet published January 2022