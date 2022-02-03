Log in
Mackay Port - at a glance

02/03/2022 | 12:29am EST
M AC K AY P O R T T E R M I N A L

Sugar Australia is the nation's leading producer of sugar products.

Our Mackay Port Terminal comprises a sugar packaging facility, warehouse,

distribution centre, bulk sugar storage silos and ship loading facility.

All sugar processed at the Mackay Port Terminal is produced at Racecourse Refinery,

which is located 13km away.

At our Mackay Port Terminal we:

Handle

Pack

Pack raw sugar, raw caster, white,

295,300 TONNES

43,300 TONNES

demerara, extra coarse white and

of locally made sugar, produced

of sugar for retail, foodservice and

coffee sugars for CSR Sugar

from Queensland-grown sugarcane*

industrial customers*

Invest

Ship

Provide jobs for

$1.3 MILLION

252,000 TONNES

22

in capital and

of white sugar to domestic and

Queenslanders

maintenance*

international customers*

*Figures are annual average 2019-2021

Sugar Australia is a joint venture between Wilmar Sugar Australia (75%) and Mackay Sugar Limited (25%). Fact sheet published January 2022

Disclaimer

Wilmar Sugar Australia Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
