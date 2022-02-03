Mackay Port - at a glance

M AC K AY P O R T T E R M I N A L
Sugar Australia is the nation's leading producer of sugar products.
Our Mackay Port Terminal comprises a sugar packaging facility, warehouse,
distribution centre, bulk sugar storage silos and ship loading facility.
All sugar processed at the Mackay Port Terminal is produced at Racecourse Refinery,
which is located 13km away.
At our Mackay Port Terminal we:
|
Handle
|
Pack
|
Pack raw sugar, raw caster, white,
|
295,300 TONNES
|
43,300 TONNES
|
demerara, extra coarse white and
|
of locally made sugar, produced
|
of sugar for retail, foodservice and
|
coffee sugars for CSR Sugar
|
from Queensland-grown sugarcane*
|
industrial customers*
|
|
Invest
|
Ship
|
Provide jobs for
|
$1.3 MILLION
|
252,000 TONNES
|
22
|
in capital and
|
of white sugar to domestic and
|
Queenslanders
|
maintenance*
|
international customers*
|
*Figures are annual average 2019-2021
Sugar Australia is a joint venture between Wilmar Sugar Australia (75%) and Mackay Sugar Limited (25%). Fact sheet published January 2022
