MackeyRMS : Introduces ESG Scorecards to Streamline Investment Selection, Monitoring and Reporting for ESG-Focused Portfolios

The Release of ESG Scorecards Comes as Funds Applying ESG Investment Criteria Topped $1 Trillion AUM in Q2 2020

MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management software built to give fundamental investment teams an easier way to create and share investment research in real time, today announced the release of ESG Scorecards to streamline investment selection, monitoring and reporting for ESG-focused portfolios.

The release of ESG Scorecards comes as assets under management (AUM) by funds applying ESG and sustainability criteria topped $1 trillion for the first time in Q2 2020. The rapid rise in ESG-focused investment funds has led to concerns over a lack of ESG investment standards and prompted calls for increased transparency into the selection criteria for ESG-focused investment portfolios.

ESG Scorecards, built in collaboration with MackeyRMS clients, was developed to address both needs. New ESG features enable investment teams to integrate ESG ratings data from their preferred providers and build customized, repeatable, and auditable workflows to ensure holdings within investment portfolios meet the unique ESG criteria established by the fund manager.

Investment teams can use ESG Scorecards to grade securities and funds selected for inclusion in investment portfolios, monitor the ESG status of portfolio holdings in real time, and report details of their selection and monitoring process to internal and external stakeholders.

“We’ve seen growing demand from our investment management clients seeking to incorporate their firm’s ESG selection criteria into their investment research process,” said Will Keuper, vice president, head of product for MackeyRMS. “With ESG Scorecards, we’re providing clients with a fully integrated, end-to-end workflow toolkit for scoring and monitoring ESG-focused investment portfolios.”

Key ESG Scorecards features:

Score individual holdings at the security or fund level across all names within a portfolio.

Integrate your preferred internal and third-party ESG data sources.

Track evaluation process and selection criteria for all ESG investments.

Monitor ESG status for portfolio holdings in real time.

Flag issues that need to be reconciled in order to certify or maintain ESG certification status.

