MackeyRMS :, InsiderScore Expand Executive Team with Appointment of Investment Industry Veteran Andrew Robson as CEO

Robson to drive post-merger expansion across the company’s portfolio of investment data, analytics, and software solutions

MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management software, and InsiderScore, a provider of actionable data and analytics on publicly traded companies, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Andrew Robson as CEO of the combined business.

Robson joined as CEO on April 1 and will lead the combined business expansion of the company’s investment data, analytics, and software solutions for investment managers across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. Robson will also lead the effort to bring the MackeyRMS, InsiderScore, and inFilings platforms under a new corporate brand, to be unveiled later this year.

Robson joins as CEO after serving five years as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Earnest Research, an alternative data platform that transforms large, unstructured data sets into actionable insights for institutional investors, corporations, and consulting firms. During his tenure at Earnest, Robson oversaw a 600-percent revenue increase and helped establish Earnest as a leader in the alternative data market segment.

Prior to Earnest, Robson spent 12 years at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG), where he was an early employee and held various roles, ultimately serving as the Head of Sales of GLG’s largest business unit. During his tenure at GLG, Robson was a key member of the team that grew the company from $35 million to over $400 million in annual revenue.

“I am excited to join this dynamic organization with three category-leading platforms, best-in-class teams, a loyal client base, and an incredible opportunity ahead,” said Robson. “The combination of the MackeyRMS, InsiderScore, and inFilings platforms creates a unique value proposition for the global investment management community tasked with navigating an increasingly complex, competitive, and challenging investing environment. Embedding unique data and insights into a world-class RMS is a winning combination, and together we are positioned to accelerate innovation, value for clients, and growth.”

Adi Filipovic, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Resurgens Technology Partners, the financial sponsor for MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, added: “Andrew’s deep domain experience, proven record for scaling FinTech companies, and data-driven focus on operational excellence across business functions are both a perfect complement to this team and the right combination of strengths to take this company to the next level. We are thrilled to have him on board and excited about this next phase in the evolution of MackeyRMS and InsiderScore.”

About MackeyRMS, InsiderScore, and inFilings

MackeyRMS is a leading provider of SaaS-based research management software engineered to optimize the way analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate, and act on investment research conducted for actively managed portfolios. Relied upon as a single system of record for research supporting the fundamental investment process, MackeyRMS is used by many of the world’s leading investment managers to organize key investment workflows, engender trust from investors, and streamline regulatory and compliance oversight. InsiderScore is the leading provider of actionable intelligence on insider transactions, stock buybacks, management changes, and institutional holdings to the institutional investment community. inFilings is a robust software platform for analyzing SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, and press releases that provide unmatched capabilities in structured search, flagging unusual behavior, tracking actionable changes, and monitoring risk factors across more than 5,000 publicly traded U.S. companies. Institutional investors across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions trust the MackeyRMS, InsiderScore, and inFilings platforms to provide actionable investment insights, improve individual analyst productivity, tighten investment team collaboration, and increases operational and organizational efficiency and control over investment IP. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, London, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.mackeyrms.com, www.insiderscore.com, and www.infilings.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing in North American & selected European, lower middle-market businesses with a focus on application and IT/infrastructure software. The Resurgens’ team includes professionals with significant investment and operating experience in the tech private equity industry. The firm has developed an operating and portfolio management model that is differentiated in its market segment and will help drive value to its portfolio companies. To learn more about Resurgens and its investment strategy, visit www.resurgenstech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005114/en/