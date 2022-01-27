Macmillan Learning Earns 100% on Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Company’s perfect score earned it designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality”

Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned education publishing and services company, announced today that it received a score of 100 for the third consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Macmillan Learning is one of only two education companies to earn top marks this year.

“It’s important to Macmillan Learning that we create a diverse workplace where everyone feels valued and appreciated and that encourages belonging and acceptance. Although our work is far from finished, we are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our advocacy and support of LGBTQ+ employees,” said Coltrane Stansbury, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Macmillan Learning.

By creating a workforce reflective of diverse learners, Macmillan Learning is able to better create its course materials and educational technology with inclusive design. The company’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion is centered around three core values, which are evident in its products, people and culture:

Products: Macmillan Learning takes bold steps to ensure its products and services consider the backgrounds, needs and challenges of all learners.

People: Macmillan Learning is intentional in its efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent who bring unique perspectives, varied skills, and diversity of thought.

Culture: Macmillan Learning cultivates a culture where everyone is respected and valued for their experiences and contributions.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discriminatory policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Macmillan Learning’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The company was one of only two education companies to earn top marks this year. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

