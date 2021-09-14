Macoy Capital Closes a $13.5 Million Single Family Rental Construction Loan In Los Angeles, CA

Macoy Capital Partners, Inc., a privately held California corporation, has just closed a $13.5 MM Non-Owner, SFR Construction Loan in Bel Air, CA. The company, founded in 2008, works to create opportunities for individuals and small firms to achieve their financial goals that are not always available through traditional lenders.

This loan is the result of long-term relationships, investment experience, and risk management. Macoy Capital's mission is to continue to support large scale SFR ground up projects as well as large spec investment projects as more banks and other Private Lenders sidestep these lucrative opportunities.

Macoy Capital is putting their focus on the future, from affordable housing projects to multiunit condo developments. The next phase of expansion includes mid-size residential housing developments in central California, property along the California and Nevada border as well as a large Affordable Housing Project (HUD Approved) in Louisiana.

“Being able to provide critical funds to ambitious development projects with quick-to-close timelines has allowed me to see the strength of the market. As we become one of the national leaders in this space, we are helping investors and developers grow their investments with personalized service,” said Mitch Ohlbaum, CEO of Macoy Capital.

About Macoy Capital

With more than 30 years of combined experience, Macoy Capital understands the needs of their borrowers. They work directly with the borrowers to determine their financial goals and facilitate successful partnerships. The goal is to put the needs of the borrowers first, always exploring avenues outside of the traditional ecosystem.

Mitch Ohlbaum is the CEO of Macoy Capital and is responsible for product development and risk management. He has developed an extensive referral network and established relationships with the highest caliber investors throughout the United States. Mitch has utilized his knowledge and innovation to make Macoy Capital an industry leader in Private Lending. Mitch can be reached at Mitch@macoycapital.com.

David Rosenberg is the CFO of Macoy Capital. With more than 16 years of experience in real estate operations, David is responsible for managing borrower and investor relationships, including oversight of all construction projects across the loan transaction pipeline, and overseeing loan-based financial operations. David can be reached at David@macoycapital.com.

Chris Rahn is Vice President of Sales & Originations, oversees business development and is responsible for project analysis and feasibility for large SFR’s, multifamily and small to mid-size residential development projects. Chris can be reached at Chris@macoycapital.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.macoycapital.com or Contact David Rosenberg at (310) 424-3588 or David@macoycapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006013/en/