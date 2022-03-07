Log in
News: Latest News
Macro funds lead broader hedge fund recovery in February -HFR

03/07/2022 | 05:50pm EST
ORLANDO, Fla., March 7 (Reuters) - A strong performance by macro funds helped hedge funds recover in February from a bruising start to the year, despite a surge in volatility following Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in the month.

The HFRI Macro (Total) Index rose 2.07% in February, led by a 2.6% increase in the Commodity Index. It was the best month for macro funds since May, lifted year-to-date macro fund returns to 2.88% and easily beat the 1.22% decline in the Barclays bond/credit index.

This helped the wider HFRI Composite Index rise 0.63% and recover some of January's losses, although the broadest measure of hedge fund performance is still down 1.43% so far this year.

HFR President Kenneth Heinz said the mix of the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates has led to "massive dislocations and unprecedented macro and geopolitical uncertainty across commodity, equity, and fixed income markets, with managers navigating tremendous and fluid volatility."

HFR said its Equity Hedge Index rose a slender 0.09% in February. That barely recovered any of January's 3.96% slump but it outperformed the S&P 500's total returns index which fell 3% in February.

Within equities, the best performing sector was the Energy/Basic Materials Index, which jumped 3.86%. Oil, energy and most commodity prices have soared in recent weeks as the war in Ukraine intensified already acute concerns over supply. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.43% 124.38 Delayed Quote.67.11%
WTI -4.74% 120.67 Delayed Quote.44.95%
HOT NEWS