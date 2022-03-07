Macro funds lead broader hedge fund recovery in February -HFR

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7 (Reuters) - A strong performance by
macro funds helped hedge funds recover in February from a
bruising start to the year, despite a surge in volatility
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in the month.
The HFRI Macro (Total) Index rose 2.07% in February, led by
a 2.6% increase in the Commodity Index. It was the best month
for macro funds since May, lifted year-to-date macro fund
returns to 2.88% and easily beat the 1.22% decline in the
Barclays bond/credit index.
This helped the wider HFRI Composite Index rise 0.63% and
recover some of January's losses, although the broadest measure
of hedge fund performance is still down 1.43% so far this year.
HFR President Kenneth Heinz said the mix of the
Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and the prospect of higher
interest rates has led to "massive dislocations and
unprecedented macro and geopolitical uncertainty across
commodity, equity, and fixed income markets, with managers
navigating tremendous and fluid volatility."
HFR said its Equity Hedge Index rose a slender 0.09% in
February. That barely recovered any of January's 3.96% slump but
it outperformed the S&P 500's total returns index which fell 3%
in February.
Within equities, the best performing sector was the
Energy/Basic Materials Index, which jumped 3.86%. Oil, energy
and most commodity prices have soared in recent weeks as the war
in Ukraine intensified already acute concerns over supply.
