Macro works: a decision-tree approach to exchange rate policy

© South African Reserve Bank

All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means without fully acknowledging the author(s) and this Working Paper as the source.

South African Reserve Bank Working Papers are written by staff members of the South African Reserve Bank and, on occasion, by consultants under the auspices of the South African Reserve Bank. The papers deal with topical issues and describe preliminary research findings, and develop new analytical or empirical approaches in their analyses. They are solely intended to elicit comments and stimulate debate.

The views expressed in this Working Paper are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent those of the South African Reserve Bank or South African Reserve Bank policy. While every precaution is taken to ensure the accuracy of information, the South African Reserve Bank shall not be liable to any person for inaccurate information, omissions or opinions contained herein.

South African Reserve Bank Working Papers are externally refereed.

Information on South African Reserve Bank Working Papers can be found at https://www.resbank.co.za/en/home/publications/Papers/working-papers

Enquiries relating to the Working Paper Series can be addressed to:

Head: Economic Research Department

South African Reserve Bank

P O Box 427

Pretoria 0001

Tel. +27 12 313 3911