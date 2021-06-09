|
Macro works: a decision-tree approach to exchange rate policy
South African Reserve Bank
Working Paper Series
WP/21/10
Christopher Loewald
Authorised for distribution by Konstantin Makrelov
9 June 2021
Christopher Loewald*
9 June 2021
Abstract
Since the Global Financial Crisis, international research and policy efforts have articulated a case for more interventionist management of capital inflows and exchange rates, motivated by the size and effects of gross flows of capital and a desire to maintain robust growth rates. This case differs considerably from the guidance during the Asian financial crisis period, which advised responding to capital inflows with higher saving achieved with more proactive fiscal, monetary and foreign exchange policies. Removing these macroeconomic policies from the toolkit leaves little other than macro- and microprudential instruments to address the over-leveraging, asset price inflation and relative price adjustments associated with sustained capital inflows. I show, through a decision-tree framework, theory and empirics, why the macroeconomic policy approach to capital flows should remain central to South Africa and how it can be strengthened further with asymmetric approaches to real exchange appreciation. Deep local currency capital markets and low inflation are key elements of reducing the real costs of currency volatility. These ideas can be generalised to other emerging economies with inflation targets and floating exchange rates.
JEL classification: E4, F3
Keywords:
Macroeconomics, exchange rate policy, currency, capital flows
-
Christopher Loewald is the Head of Economic Research at the South African Reserve Bank. chris.loewald@resbank.co.za
1
1. Introduction1
Since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), several major international research and policy efforts have articulated a case for more interventionist management of exchange rates and capital inflows than was typically considered beneficial in the 2000s. These efforts are motivated by a sense that cross-border capital market integration is too complete. Gross flows of capital have become very large, limiting the effectiveness of macroeconomic policy.2 Capital inflows, especially immediately following the GFC, caused currency appreciation and macroeconomic disequilibrium in some countries, with overheating and skewed distribution of growth across tradable and non-tradable sectors. Responding to this with contractionary fiscal and monetary policies presented other economic costs. Where monetary policy is used, resulting further inflows and appreciation can seem self-defeating, at least in the short term. Currency depreciation can also entail large costs, particularly for small economies with global trade and finance denominated in United States (US) dollars.3
This post-GFC focus on the costs of inflows differs considerably from the guidance of the Asian financial crisis period, which proposed improving the use of fiscal, monetary and foreign exchange policies to manage capital inflows. The underlying idea was to gain the economic benefits of capital inflows and minimise negative externalities, while retaining macroeconomic policy stability with more active 'leaning against the wind', countercyclical policy efforts, to raise saving and lower real exchange rates. But this policy mix became less attractive after the GFC. Few emerging markets wanted sustained appreciation but many expressed a desire to avoid macroeconomic policy adjustments that might slow the prevailing pace of growth. This left little more than foreign currency market interventions and specific macro- and microprudential instruments to address capital inflows.
Thanks are due to Erik Bostrom, Thuli Radebe, Andreas Wörgötter, Montford Mlachila, Nicola Viegi, Konstantin Makrelov, David Fowkes, Erik Visser, Alex Smith and Daan Steenkamp for a wide range of useful comments and research support. Errors are all mine.
Obstfeld (2017).
See Casas et al. (2017) and Bannerjee et al. (2020).
Such instruments have now become standard policy guidance, captured as steps in integrated policy frameworks, such as that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (2020).4 Rather than raising interest rates or increasing fiscal saving, capital inflow management tools (or taxes placed on inflows) could compensate for negative externalities or slow the flow of capital. More active sales and purchases of foreign currency could create greater exchange rate stability and more generally limit the negative spillover of appreciation shocks from global monetary centres to emerging market economies. Financial stability policies, in turn, could create buffers for capital loss, protecting credit extension, and manage demand for credit.
Despite these benefits, integrated policy frameworks proposed by multilateral institutions like the IMF are careful to condition use of such steps, suggesting directly that their use may in practice be quite limited.5 A look at recent history further suggests the tools have not worked well, with many emerging economies still tipping into recession after spells of overheating.6 After the 2013 taper tantrum, countries often ended up with high inflation and low growth (Figure 1), and real appreciation and lower export growth (Figure 2). Nor is it clear that higher interest rates always cause inflows - capital flows generally correlate better with growth outcomes than real interest rate differentials, a finding corroborated in the comparative literature.7 In the post-taper tantrum era, as in the 1990s, capital has proved risk-averse, even with higher real interest rate differentials.
In short, conditions differed before and after 2013, making neat conclusions about macro- and microprudential policies difficult. Pre-taper tantrum conditions needed far more macroeconomic leaning against the wind as inflows increased. Because that didn't happen, however, as inflows slowed after the taper tantrum, many emerging market economies needed macroeconomic consolidation to avoid even worse outcomes. Easing prudential policies, assuming space was available, would in some cases have worked at cross-purposes and, in others, been beneficial.
IMF (2020).
Basu et al (2020). Chamon et al (2019).
Cerutti et al. (2015), Davis and Zlate (2018), Zoega (2016) and Sahay et al. (2014).
|
|