Macroeconomic reversal rate in a low interest rate environment

Non-technical summary

An extended period of low interest rates may change the transmission of monetary policy to various components of aggregate demand. The decade following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) has been marked by historically low interest rates and this phenomenon is expected to persist. It is therefore crucial to know whether the sensitivity of the economy to policy rate changes is different in a low - compared to a normal - interest rate environment. A prolonged period of low interest rates may cause higher savings of firms and households due to negative income effects of low interest rates. If these negative income effects dominate substitution effects, expansionary monetary policy may have a contractionary impact on the economy. At that juncture monetary policy hits the macroeconomic reversal rate, defined as the interest rate level at which further loosening of monetary policy becomes counter-productive in stimulating aggregate demand.

This paper examines nonlinearities in the monetary policy transmission mechanism by investigating whether the effects of monetary policy shocks change once the economy is in a low interest rate regime. For this purpose, we estimate a smooth transition local projections model for the euro area and its five largest countries and analyse whether the monetary policy transmission channels are regime dependent. Specifically, we test whether the impulse responses of the output gap and aggregate demand components to monetary policy shocks are different under two distinct regimes: a normal and low interest rate regime.

We expect the link between aggregate demand and monetary policy to be state-dependent since a prolonged period of low interest rates has implications for several channels of monetary policy transmission. First, the low-for-long interest rate environment affects consumption and savings patterns through the redistributive channel and the trade-off between substitution, income, and wealth effects. Second, it affects investments in capital goods due to diminishing returns on those assets as well as changes in the relative returns on financial assets.

Our results show that the monetary policy transmission changes in a persistently low interest rate environment, as indicated by different responses of macroeconomic aggregates to monetary policy shocks. In a normal interest rate regime, an expansionary monetary policy shock raises the output gap as well as private consumption and investment in the short run. However, in a