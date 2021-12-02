|
Macroeconomic reversal rate in a low interest rate environment
Jan Willem van den End, Paul Konietschke, Anna Samarina, Irina M. Stanga
Working Paper Series
Macroeconomic reversal rate
in a low interest rate environment
No 2620 / December 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
This paper investigates how the monetary policy transmission channels change once the economy is in a low interest rate environment. We estimate a nonlinear model for the euro area and its five largest countries over the period 1999q2-2019q1 and allow for the effects of monetary policy shocks to be state dependent. Using smooth transition local projections, we examine the impulse responses of investment, savings, consumption, and the output gap to an expansionary monetary policy shock under normal and low interest rate regimes. We find evidence for a macroeconomic reversal rate related to the substitution effects becoming weaker relative to the income effects in a low interest rate regime. In this regime the effects of monetary policy shocks are either less powerful or reverse sign compared with a normal rate regime.
Keywords: reversal rate; monetary policy; low interest rate environment
JEL-Codes: E21, E22, E43, E52
Non-technical summary
An extended period of low interest rates may change the transmission of monetary policy to various components of aggregate demand. The decade following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) has been marked by historically low interest rates and this phenomenon is expected to persist. It is therefore crucial to know whether the sensitivity of the economy to policy rate changes is different in a low - compared to a normal - interest rate environment. A prolonged period of low interest rates may cause higher savings of firms and households due to negative income effects of low interest rates. If these negative income effects dominate substitution effects, expansionary monetary policy may have a contractionary impact on the economy. At that juncture monetary policy hits the macroeconomic reversal rate, defined as the interest rate level at which further loosening of monetary policy becomes counter-productive in stimulating aggregate demand.
This paper examines nonlinearities in the monetary policy transmission mechanism by investigating whether the effects of monetary policy shocks change once the economy is in a low interest rate regime. For this purpose, we estimate a smooth transition local projections model for the euro area and its five largest countries and analyse whether the monetary policy transmission channels are regime dependent. Specifically, we test whether the impulse responses of the output gap and aggregate demand components to monetary policy shocks are different under two distinct regimes: a normal and low interest rate regime.
We expect the link between aggregate demand and monetary policy to be state-dependent since a prolonged period of low interest rates has implications for several channels of monetary policy transmission. First, the low-for-long interest rate environment affects consumption and savings patterns through the redistributive channel and the trade-off between substitution, income, and wealth effects. Second, it affects investments in capital goods due to diminishing returns on those assets as well as changes in the relative returns on financial assets.
Our results show that the monetary policy transmission changes in a persistently low interest rate environment, as indicated by different responses of macroeconomic aggregates to monetary policy shocks. In a normal interest rate regime, an expansionary monetary policy shock raises the output gap as well as private consumption and investment in the short run. However, in a
low interest rate regime, the responses of these variables to a monetary policy shock are reversed, suggesting that the substitution effects are weaker relative to the income effects in a low interest rate environment. The response of gross household savings provides evidence for a potential dominance of income effects in the low interest rate regime. While the savings volume decreases significantly after monetary policy expansion in the normal rate regime, it increases when monetary policy accommodation occurs in the low rate regime. This indicates that in a low interest rate environment further monetary policy easing could raise savings, which reflects a dominant income effect.
Overall, the results for the euro area indicate that the dynamics of transmission channels from monetary policy shocks to macroeconomic aggregates differs across the two interest rate regimes. This points towards the existence of a macroeconomic reversal interest rate and sheds new light on changes in the monetary policy transmission mechanism at the effective lower bound (ELB).
1. Introduction
An extended period of low interest rates may alter the transmission of monetary policy to various components of aggregate demand. The decade following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) has been marked by historically low interest rates and this phenomenon is likely to persist. It is therefore crucial to understand whether the sensitivity of the economy to monetary policy rate changes is different in a low - compared to a normal - interest rate environment. A prolonged period of low interest rates may cause higher savings of firms and households due to negative income effects of low interest rates (Colciago et al., 2019). If these negative income effects dominate substitution effects, expansionary monetary policy may have a contractionary impact. At that juncture monetary policy hits the macroeconomic reversal rate, defined as the interest rate level at which further loosening of monetary policy becomes counter-productive in stimulating aggregate demand.
This paper examines nonlinearities in the monetary policy transmission mechanism by investigating whether the effects of monetary policy shocks change once the economy is in a low interest rate regime. For this purpose, we estimate a smooth transition local projections model for the euro area and its five largest countries and analyse whether the monetary policy transmission channels are regime-dependent. Specifically, we test whether the impulse responses of various aggregate demand components and the output gap to an expansionary monetary policy shock are different under two distinct regimes: normal and low interest rate.
We expect the link between aggregate demand and monetary policy to be state-dependent, because a prolonged period of low interest rates has implications for several channels of monetary policy transmission. First, the low-for-long interest rate environment alters consumption and savings patterns through the redistributive channel and the trade-off between substitution, income and wealth effects. Second, it affects investments in capital goods due to diminishing returns on those assets and changes in relative returns on financial assets.
The substitution and income effects refer to the redistributive channel of monetary policy, which works through income, cash flows and wealth (Borio and Hoffman, 2017). A combination of these factors determines the overall change in an individual's consumption and saving behavior in response to a change in the interest rate. The substitution and income effects depend on parameters of the utility function and the initial interest rate level, while the wealth
