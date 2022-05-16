Log in
Macron Appoints Elisabeth Borne as France's First Woman Prime Minister in Three Decades

05/16/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
By Noemie Bisserbe


PARIS--President Emmanuel Macron of France has appointed Élisabeth Borne as prime minister, elevating the first woman in decades to helm a French government and lead his party's charge in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The choice of Ms. Borne--a 61-year-old technocrat who previously served as Mr. Macron's labor minister--is a sign the pro-business president is tacking to the left before voters head to the polls in mid-June to elect members of the National Assembly. Ms. Borne was once chief-of-staff to Ségolène Royal, a Socialist Party heavyweight who mounted a high-profile, yet unsuccessful campaign for the presidency in 2007.

Ms. Borne is the second woman to become prime minister in France after Edith Cresson, who briefly held the office in the early 1990s during the presidency of Socialist leader François Mitterrand. She takes over from Jean Castex, a former member of France's conservative party, who resigned Monday.


Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1248ET

HOT NEWS