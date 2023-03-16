By Noemie Bisserbe and Stacy Meichtry

PARIS--The government of French President Emmanuel Macron invoked a special provision of France's constitution Thursday to bypass parliament and increase the country's retirement age, an act of defiance that escalates the leader's standoff with street protesters and opposition lawmakers.

The use of Article 49 of the French constitution allows the Macron government to enact a contentious overhaul of France's pension system after struggling to cobble together enough votes in Parliament. But the maneuver comes at a high political price: Street protesters and opposition parties that have painted Mr. Macron as an authoritarian now have more ammunition to mobilize the masses.

"We can't take any chances with the future of our pensions," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, speaking before a rowdy session of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Dozens of lawmakers sang France's national anthem and heckled Ms. Borne as she invoked Article 49.

France has been gripped by months of demonstrations and paralyzing strikes aimed at forcing Mr. Macron to ditch the overhaul, which raises the country's retirement age to 64 from 62. Public sector workers have walked off the job in droves, shuttering classrooms and stalling public transport. Trash is piling up in the streets of Paris as garbage collectors have refused to remove the waste until Mr. Macron relents.

Philippe Martinez, head of the far-left CGT union, said there would be no let up in the turmoil if the Macron government invoked Article 49. "This will on the contrary reinvigorate the protest movement, the strikes," he said.

Write to Stacy Meichtry at stacy.meichtry@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1045ET