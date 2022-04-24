Macron casts vote in French presidential runoff

The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake.

Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead as analysts said Le Pen - despite her efforts to soften her image and tone down some of her Rassemblement National party's policies - remained unpalatable for many.

But a surprise Le Pen victory could not be ruled out, given the high numbers of voters who were undecided or not sure if they would vote at all in the presidential runoff.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).