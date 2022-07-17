Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Macron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations

07/17/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup in Pithiviers

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned against anti-Semitism and historical revisionism on Sunday as he commemorated victims of the Holocaust on the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of Jewish families.

On July 16-17, 1942, around 13,000 people were taken to the Winter Velodrome, the Vel d'Hiv, in Paris before being sent on to concentration camps across Europe. It was the largest mass detention of Jewish people by French police in collaboration with the Nazi German occupiers.

Macron spoke at the inauguration of a memorial in the central town of Pithiviers, about 100 km (60 miles) south of Paris. Pithiviers was the second largest transit camp and deportation point in France for Jews, after Drancy.

"We have not finished with anti-Semitism, it is still there - stronger and more rampant," said Macron, citing examples of anti-Semitism in acts of terrorism, in graffiti on walls, on social media and as something that crops up in debates on some TV channels.

Earlier, Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said that "France lost part of its soul" in the Vel d'Hiv roundup, which "went even further than the Nazi occupiers demanded" and of which "no state official was unaware".

In his speech, Macron warned against a "new type of revisionism" and reiterated the active role of France in targeting Jewish people during the occupation.

The Shoah Memorial in Paris, which collects archives on France's Holocaust victims, has launched an appeal to reach the last witnesses and survivors of the Vel d'Hiv round-up.

"We need to recognise everything, in order not to reproduce it," Macron said.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChina urges banks to extend loans for real estate projects amid mortgage boycott
RE
01:25pUkraine central bank has sold over $12 billion of its gold reserves during war - deputy head
RE
01:24pChina expedites local govt debt issuance to bolster capital of smaller banks
RE
12:42pFunds stay focused on selling trend despite CBOT grain rally -Braun
RE
12:35pMacron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations
RE
12:34p'NOT MANY OF US LEFT' : France races to record memories of 1942 Jewish roundup
RE
12:25pMacron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations
RE
12:23pBoeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal
RE
12:07pBOX OFFICE : 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Rules Again as 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Beats Expectations
RE
11:28aTop U.S. energy envoy expects U.S. gasoline prices to fall further
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
2Delta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
3Top U.S. energy envoy expects U.S. gasoline prices to fall further
4Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
5Boeing 'disappointed' union recommending rejection of contract offer

HOT NEWS