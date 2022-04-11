Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Macron heads to blue-collar France in search of more votes

04/11/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First round of the 2022 French presidential election

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will take his hunt for extra votes to the industrial heartlands of northern France on Monday, a blue-collar stronghold of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen who he will face in an April 24 presidential runoff vote.

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 duel pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a euro-sceptic nationalist.

Polls predict a close-fought second round with one survey projecting Macron will win with just 51% of the vote and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.

"Let's make no mistake, nothing has been decided yet," Macron told his cheering supporters after partial results showed him qualifying for the runoff.

He took aim at his far-right rival over the financing of her populist economic agenda that would see the retirement age cut to 60 for those who start work before 20, income tax scrapped for the under-30s and VAT on energy reduced to 5.5% from 20%.

Speaking of his own manifesto, Macron said: "Do you want a France that speaks of full employment and is serious about financing its welfare state, its pensioners, its schools, hospitals and public services?"

Macron supporters and some of his campaign insiders have said he must now focus on wooing the left.

Le Pen won 33% of the votes in the northern Hauts-de-France region. Left-wing candidates won a combined 27-28% of the vote in the area. How the left's votes are redistributed nationally will be a key factor in the second-round vote's outcome.

Le Pen has patiently detoxified the image of her far-right party and brought it closer to the mainstream at a time France has also lurched to the right in the wake of Islamist attacks. Even so, her softer, less combative manner belies a hardline anti-immigrant programme.

But it has been her focus on the cost-of-living issues troubling millions that has helped her tap into a widespread discontent towards rulers as she has toured towns and villages across France.

She said voters were making a choice between two opposite visions of France: "one of division, injustice and disorder imposed by Emmanuel Macron for the benefit of a few, the other a rallying together of French people around social justice and protection."

The yield on French 5- and 10-year government bonds hit multi-year highs ahead of the first round as the race tightened.

Morgan Stanley said in a briefing note that it expected spreads between French and German 10-year bonds to "hover close to the current level until the outcome of the second round".

(Reporting by Paris bureau; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Diane Craft)

By Richard Lough


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, -2-
DJ
01:00aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, Bonds Extend Selloff
DJ
12:56aMyanmar army launches air strikes against rebels near Thai border
RE
12:45aShanghai's COVID infections rise as city looks to get moving again
RE
12:44aN.Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader
RE
12:44aChina's Zhihu starts Hong Kong dual primary listing
RE
12:42aTwitter's top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board
RE
12:37aN.Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aOverwhelming majority of Mexicans back president to stay in power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runof..
2Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines
3Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default
4Voestalpine in advanced talks to sell majority stake in Texas plant
5As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin

HOT NEWS