Macron presses ahead with pension reform as French discontent swells

PM Borne to detail pension reform plans on Tuesday
Retirement age likely to be raised to 64 or 65 from 62 now
Reform passage through parliament uncertain
PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel
Macron's government attempts to revive his economic reform drive
and score a major political victory this week with a launch of
the pension system's overhaul in the face of vehement trade
union opposition.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to detail on Tuesday plans
to make the French work longer, most likely by raising the
retirement age to 64 or 65 from 62 currently.
With one of the lowest retirement ages in the industrialised
world, France also spends more than most other countries on
pensions at nearly 14% of economic output, according to the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The reform's passage through parliament will not be easy.
Macron lacks a working majority and will need to win over
several dozen conservative lawmakers or use his constitutional
powers to bypass the assembly, which would enrage the opposition
and further aggravate the public.
Pension reform in France, where the right to retire on a
full pension at 62 is deeply cherished, is always a highly
sensitive issue and even more so now with social discontent
mounting over the surging cost of living.
The government says reform is necessary to keep the pension
system's finances out of the red in the coming years, but a
success could also be a political game-changer for Macron after
he lost control of parliament last year.
"The aim is to balance the accounts without raising taxes or
cutting pensions. Various options are on the table, but all
include raising the retirement age," government spokesman
Olivier Veran told journalists.
STRIKE THREAT
Macron had to put the pension reform on ice in 2020 as the
government rushed to contain the COVID outbreak and save the
economy.
Now, he can count on tougher union opposition than in 2020
with even the reform-minded CFDT - France's biggest union -
threatening to protest, which it abstained from three years ago
despite misgivings about the reform at the time.
"If the retirement age is pushed back to 65 or 64, the CFDT
will do what we've said we'll do, we will resist this reform by
calling on workers to mobilise," CFDT head Laurent Berger said
last week.
Calls for walk-outs could find more traction this time with
frustrations already running high over the loss of purchasing
power during the current inflation crisis.
Desperate to keep social tensions in check, the government
has spent tens of billions of euros to soften the blow of record
power and gas prices, which has kept French inflation lower than
in most other EU countries.
Although recent strike action has been limited to specific
sectors, such as refineries and airlines, outrage over pension
reform could easily spark far broader protests.
The yellow vest movement, largely dormant since violent
anti-Macron street protests in 2018 and 2019, held a march
through central Paris on Saturday, though turnout was low.
Polls show pension reform is unpopular. However, the
government nonetheless believes that the general public mood is
more inclined towards resignation than anger compared with 2018,
Veran, the government spokesman, said.
"We're not reforming pensions to be popular but to be
responsible. We'll go all the way because it's the only way our
social model can survive," he added.
