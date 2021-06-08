Macron's government again mulls raising legal retirement age -sources

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - The government is exploring new
ways to balance France's costly pension budget should President
Emmanuel Macron decide to forge ahead with pension system reform
before the end of his mandate in 2022, two sources familiar with
the discussions said.
One of the options being studied is to increase the legal
retirement age by two years to 64 - something the government
stopped short of in its now-shelved reform proposal - and
increasing the minimum state pension as a sweetener, the sources
said.
The sources both said any overhaul of the pension system,
one of the most generous among industrialised nations, would
depend on the health of the economy and the wider social context
as France emerges from the coronavirus epidemic.
Pension reform was a central pillar of Macron's drive to
create a more flexible and competitive labour market, while also
reducing its financial burden on the state coffers.
The president last week said his planned revamp of the
pension system, which infuriated trade unions and prompted weeks
of transport strikes before it was later shelved when the
pandemic struck, could not go ahead as planned.
That initial proposal included replacing dozens of
sector-specific regimes with a universal, points-based system.
While most workers would not be able to collect a full pension
immediately if they retired before 64, the legal age was to
remain at 62.
"There is within government strong concern about the state
of our finances and the very heavy indebtedness of the country
as it exits the health crisis," one of the sources said. "One of
the biggest chunks of spending, and one of the easiest ways to
recuperate a bit of money, is pensions."
France's public deficit hit 9.2% in 2020 as the government
spent heavily to shore up activity and save jobs during the
pandemic.
The pension budget recorded a deficit of 18 billion euros
($21.9 billion) due to a sharp decline in contributions as the
economy slumped, the independent pension advisory body COR said.
COR projected the pension system would not return to a
balanced budget until the mid 2030s without reform.
While the shelved reform was convoluted and complex,
increasing the legal age of retirement would be a quicker fix,
although deeply unpopular with swathes of the electorate.
"Can we leave things as they are for our children? No,"
Macron said on Tuesday while visiting the Drome region.
($1 = 0.8213 euros)
(Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Richard Lough)