Macron's polling lead over Le Pen widens ahead of France's Sunday runoff

An Ipsos poll saw Macron winning 56.5% of the vote, up half a point from Friday and up 3.5 points from 53 on April 8, two days before the first-round vote in which Macron and far-right candidate Le Pen qualified for the second round.

An Opinionway poll put Macron at 56%, up two points on Friday. In an Ifop poll, Macron's share of voting intentions rose to 55%, up half a point from Monday and up three points compared to April 8.

Macron's average score in the three polls rose to 55.83%, up more than three points compared to a 52.7% average of five polls of 52.70 on April 8.

Macron won the 2017 election with 66.1% of the vote, also against Le Pen, but the race is now much tighter, with Macron suffering from criticism of his management of the COVID crisis and economic policies.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq , editing by Tassilo Hummel and Nick Macfie)