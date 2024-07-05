(Alliance News) - French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on his election victory Friday, saying his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on security, technology and climate.

In a post on social media, Macron said he had already had a positive first exchange with Starmer, adding: "We will continue to work with the UK on bilateral cooperation, peace and security in Europe, climate change and AI."

source: AFP

