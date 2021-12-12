Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum

12/12/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum.

"Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," Macron said in a televised address.

"We can't ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (...) A period of transition is now starting," he added. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34aNord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression, U.S. says
RE
09:14aU.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021
RE
09:12aKENTUCKY GOVERNOR SAYS AT LEAST 56,000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER AFTER TORNADO - NBC NEWS Interview
RE
09:08aIran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
RE
08:53aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
08:32aGermany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspiration
RE
07:28aNewspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
RE
07:26aWORLD BANK : More than half a billion people pushed into extreme poverty due to health care costs
PU
07:23aSri Lanka shows off giant natural blue sapphire
RE
07:16aMacron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
3Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
4Aramex : Notification from the company
5Activist group targets Exxon with shareholder climate resolution

HOT NEWS