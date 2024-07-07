STORY: :: France's President Macron casts his vote in legislative run-off election

:: July 7, 2024

:: Le Touquet, France

France is holding the second round of voting in its parliamentary election, which is set to reconfigure the political landscape, with opinion polls forecasting the far-right National Rally (RN) will win the most votes but likely fall short of a majority.

Macron stunned the country and angered many of his political allies and supporters when he called the snap election after a humbling by the RN in last month's European parliamentary vote, hoping to wrong-foot his rivals in a legislative election.

Whatever the final result, his political agenda now appears dead, three years before the end of his presidency.