Macron warns of Brexit-like election at rally

04/02/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
STORY: "Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened," Macron told a crowd of flag-waving supporters. "Nothing is impossible."

"The danger of extremism has reached new heights because, in recent months and years, hatred, alternative truths have been normalized," he said. "We have got used to seeing on TV shows antisemitic and racist authors."

After a rockstar-like entry onto the stage of a 35,000-seat stadium outside Paris, Macron started his two-hour speech with a long list of accomplishments and promises to create jobs in hospitals and nursing homes, in a clear attempt to convince center-left voters that pollsters say could abstain.

The rally of about 30,000 supporters - almost reaching the venue's full capacity - was attended by former left-wing and right-wing prime ministers and other party grandees.


