Macroprudential Risk - Annual Statutory Filings FY 2020

GENERAL DEVELOPMENTS

The economic environment in FY-2020was marked by the global COVID-19pandemic, which continues to develop. In 2020, governments around the world took extraordinary measures to control the spread of the pandemic, including lockdowns. Central banks pumped billions into the economy to support the reduced economic activity. Stock markets temporarily crashed and interest rates soared during Q2- 2020. The concerted effort of the authorities stemmed from the wave of financial losses and supported the financial system.

Nevertheless, risks have not subsided. The pandemic is ongoing and it is unclear whether the return to normal is guaranteed within the next few years. As central bankers have introduced high levels of money into the financial system, risks of inflation may increase in the next few years, which will have an effect in the insurance sector--mostly life and casualty lines of business. Bermuda (re)insurers of classes 3B and 4, withstood the events of 2020. This development follows withstanding COVID-19 and an active hurricane season, which contributed to combined ratios rising 6.9%. Bermuda (re)insurers' total assets rose 15% partly due to successful capital raises by existing insurers and new start- ups. The combined ratio stood close to 106.5% for FY-2020. Total assets increased to $281.3 billion.

FY-2020premium volume increased compared to FY-2019. Net written premium increased from $45.9 billion in FY-2019 to $49.2 billion in FY-2020. Net income dropped to $7.1 billion, with more losses despite higher investment income.

Investment income increased in FY-2020on aggregate. Nevertheless, Bermuda (re)insurers achieved a lower Return on Investment (RoI) at 4.7% for FY-2020, while Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 5.6% and Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 2.5%.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) performed forward-lookingsimulations on the asset side of the balance sheets of Bermuda (re)insurers using a bespoke economic scenario generator. The results indicated very strong capital positions coupled with conservatism and asset