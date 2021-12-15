Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macroprudential Risk - Annual Statutory Filings FY 2020

12/15/2021 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY-2020

Macroprudential Risk: Annual Statutory Filings Report

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Direct comparisons between 2020 and 2019 are not possible due to changes in the sample between 2020 and 2019. Some companies went into run-off and are, therefore, excluded from the 2020 sample.
  • Net Written Premiums (NWP) increased by 7.1% year- on-year (y/y) to $49.2 billion. The combined ratio increased by 6.9% to 106.5%, while total claims increased by 14.9%.
  • Liquidity conditions did not improve during the year as the share of "BBB-AAA"-rated securities relative to claims decreased by 4.0%.

(In US$ billions unless

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Y/Y

change

indicated otherwise)

(%)

Net Written Premiums

49.2

45.9

37.8

47.5

44.3

7.1

(NWP)

Net Earned Premiums

47.6

44.6

39.2

48.4

42.2

6.8

(NEP)

Net income

7.1

11.3

3.1

1.5

10.6

-37.3

Total claims

35.9

31.2

27.2

37.6

24.2

14.9

Total assets

281.3

244.3

216.1

221.5

202.8

15.2

Combined ratio

106.5

99.6

103.2

110.4

87.3

6.9

Current assets/current

1,615.6

1,270.3

1,479.6

1,486.8

1,542.9

27.2

liabilities (in percent)

"BBB-AAA" as-

sets/claims

334.9

348.8

389.6

209.4

330.6

-4.0

(in percent)

Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: The y/y change denotes the change between current and the last fiscal year (e.g., FY-2017 and FY-2016).

Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers-

Total Claims, Total Net Earned Premiums and Expenses (In US$ billions)

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total claims

Total non-life earned premium

Total expenses

Source: BMA staff calculations

Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers- Financial Ratios Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers- Financial Ratios

(In percent)

12

10

10

8

8

6

6

4

4

2

2

0

2017 2018 2019 2020

Return on Assets (RoA) Return on Equity (RoE)

Return on Investment (RoI)

Source: BMA staff calculations

Information presented in this report relates to capital and solvency return filings of Bermuda legal entities registered as either Class 4 or Class 3B commercial (re)insurers under the supervision of the BMA. The presented information is based on aggregated individual firm data. Class 3B companies are large commercial (re)insurers underwriting 50% or more unrelated business and unrelated net premiums over $50 million. Class 4 (re)insurers are large commercial (re)insurers underwriting direct excess liability and/or property catastrophe reinsurance.

Disclaimer: This document is produced by the BMA's Financial Stability and Research Department. It reflects an interpretation and analysis of market views and developments by BMA staff. Market views presented may or may not reflect the consensus of all market participants.

Minor changes are expected to numbers from previous versions as some data has been restated. Prior years may not be directly comparable due to the entry and exit of firms from

1

the sample. Numbers may not add up due to rounding

GENERAL DEVELOPMENTS

The economic environment in FY-2020was marked by the global COVID-19pandemic, which continues to develop. In 2020, governments around the world took extraordinary measures to control the spread of the pandemic, including lockdowns. Central banks pumped billions into the economy to support the reduced economic activity. Stock markets temporarily crashed and interest rates soared during Q2- 2020. The concerted effort of the authorities stemmed from the wave of financial losses and supported the financial system.

Nevertheless, risks have not subsided. The pandemic is ongoing and it is unclear whether the return to normal is guaranteed within the next few years. As central bankers have introduced high levels of money into the financial system, risks of inflation may increase in the next few years, which will have an effect in the insurance sector--mostly life and casualty lines of business. Bermuda (re)insurers of classes 3B and 4, withstood the events of 2020. This development follows withstanding COVID-19 and an active hurricane season, which contributed to combined ratios rising 6.9%. Bermuda (re)insurers' total assets rose 15% partly due to successful capital raises by existing insurers and new start- ups. The combined ratio stood close to 106.5% for FY-2020. Total assets increased to $281.3 billion.

FY-2020premium volume increased compared to FY-2019. Net written premium increased from $45.9 billion in FY-2019 to $49.2 billion in FY-2020. Net income dropped to $7.1 billion, with more losses despite higher investment income.

Investment income increased in FY-2020on aggregate. Nevertheless, Bermuda (re)insurers achieved a lower Return on Investment (RoI) at 4.7% for FY-2020, while Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 5.6% and Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 2.5%.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) performed forward-lookingsimulations on the asset side of the balance sheets of Bermuda (re)insurers using a bespoke economic scenario generator. The results indicated very strong capital positions coupled with conservatism and asset

mixtures with short durations. This combination shielded (re) insurers from extreme movements in the yield curve.

The Catastrophe Bond (Cat Bond) and Insurance-LinkedSecurities (ILS) markets saw records in terms of outstanding volume in FY-2020 with $46.3 billion of outstanding Cat Bond and ILS capital. Alternative risk capital, including non-securitised risk transfer mechanisms, stood at $90.0 billion, with total global reinsurance capital at $658.0 billion, according to Willis Re.

Notes: Due to merger and acquisition activity, de-registrations and new registrations of Class 3B and Class 4 (re)insurers, results may not be directly comparable y/y.

In this edition, Table VII has been modified to include clearer asset definitions. Figure 3 has also been modified, including Sub-Figure D, which includes only equity investments in the form of common and preferred stocks.

2

Figure 1: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Performance Indicators

50

40

30

20

10

A. Capital Gains, Underwriting and Investment Performance (In percent of NWP)

B. NWP and Shareholder Equity

140 (In US$ billions)

120

100

80

60

0

-10

-20

2017

2018

2019

2020

Capital gains/losses (realised)

Current investment income

Underwriting profits/losses

C. Total Assets

320 (In US$ billions)

280

240

200

160

120

80

40

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total assets

E. Combined Ratio

250 (In percent)

200

150

100

50

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

40

20

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

NWP

Shareholder equity

D. NWP

2.5 (In US$ billions)

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

2017

2018

2019

2020

F. Retention Ratio

82 (In percent)

80

78

76

74

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers). Underwriting profit/loss does not include general and administrative expenses

3

Figure 2: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Performance Indicators

A. Financial Leverage

400

(In percent)

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

B. Reserve Leverage

250

(In percent)

200

150

100

50

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

C. Capital and Surplus to Investment Assets

(In percent)

D. RoE

25

(In percent)

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

2017

2018

2019

2020

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

E. RoI

(In percent)

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers).

4

Figure 3: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Asset Quality

A. Investment Grade Assets to Total

120 Investments (In percent)

100

80

60

40

20

0

2017 2018 2019 2020

C. Corporate and Sovereign Bonds to Total

100 Investments (In percent)

90

80 70 60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2017 2018 2019 2020

B. Non-Investment Grade Assets to Total

20

Investments (In percent)

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

D. Equities to Total Investments

50

(In percent)

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Figure 4: Large Commercial (Re)insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Claims Experience

A. Claims and Net Non-Life Earned Premiums

B. NEP Change

55

(In US$ billions)

55

8

(In US$ billions)

50

50

6

45

45

40

40

4

35

35

2

30

30

25

25

0

20

20

-2

15

15

10

10

-4

5

5

-6

0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

-8

Total claims

Total non-life earned premium

Total expenses

-10

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bermuda Monetary Authority published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aPATRIZIA AG implements another share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m
EQ
10:32aAirlines place their bets, looking past pandemic to renew fleets
RE
10:32aInvestors challenge budget airline Wizz Air over labour rights
RE
10:32aMSAB : Daniel Nyholm to step down as CFO in March 2022
AQ
10:32aBlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10:32aSEVERE HEART FAILURE TREATMENT : FineHeart Completes its Series B Funding Taking the Total to 21 Million
BU
10:31aLagercrantz acquires Westmatic
AQ
10:31aChange in Pandox's Group Management
AQ
10:31aGlobal Energy Metals Hosts "Year in Review 2021" Webinar
AQ
10:31aMonday.com and Cemantica partner to help companies streamline customer experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
2BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
3Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..
4North American Morning Briefing:Stocks Seen on Hold as Fed Looms
5U.S. airlines to defend $54 billion COVID-19 government lifeline

HOT NEWS