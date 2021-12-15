|
Macroprudential Risk - Annual Statutory Filings FY 2020
FY-2020
Macroprudential Risk: Annual Statutory Filings Report
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Direct comparisons between 2020 and 2019 are not possible due to changes in the sample between 2020 and 2019. Some companies went into run-off and are, therefore, excluded from the 2020 sample.
-
Net Written Premiums (NWP) increased by 7.1% year- on-year (y/y) to $49.2 billion. The combined ratio increased by 6.9% to 106.5%, while total claims increased by 14.9%.
-
Liquidity conditions did not improve during the year as the share of "BBB-AAA"-rated securities relative to claims decreased by 4.0%.
|
(In US$ billions unless
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
change
|
indicated otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Written Premiums
|
49.2
|
45.9
|
37.8
|
47.5
|
44.3
|
7.1
|
(NWP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earned Premiums
|
47.6
|
44.6
|
39.2
|
48.4
|
42.2
|
6.8
|
(NEP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
7.1
|
11.3
|
3.1
|
1.5
|
10.6
|
-37.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total claims
|
35.9
|
31.2
|
27.2
|
37.6
|
24.2
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
281.3
|
244.3
|
216.1
|
221.5
|
202.8
|
15.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined ratio
|
106.5
|
99.6
|
103.2
|
110.4
|
87.3
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets/current
|
1,615.6
|
1,270.3
|
1,479.6
|
1,486.8
|
1,542.9
|
27.2
|
liabilities (in percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"BBB-AAA" as-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sets/claims
|
334.9
|
348.8
|
389.6
|
209.4
|
330.6
|
-4.0
|
(in percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: The y/y change denotes the change between current and the last fiscal year (e.g., FY-2017 and FY-2016).
Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers-
Total Claims, Total Net Earned Premiums and Expenses (In US$ billions)
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Total claims
Total non-life earned premium
Total expenses
Source: BMA staff calculations
Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers- Financial Ratios Major Large Commercial (Re)insurers- Financial Ratios
(In percent)
12
10
10
8
8
6
6
4
4
2
2
0
2017 2018 2019 2020
Return on Assets (RoA) Return on Equity (RoE)
Return on Investment (RoI)
Source: BMA staff calculations
Information presented in this report relates to capital and solvency return filings of Bermuda legal entities registered as either Class 4 or Class 3B commercial (re)insurers under the supervision of the BMA. The presented information is based on aggregated individual firm data. Class 3B companies are large commercial (re)insurers underwriting 50% or more unrelated business and unrelated net premiums over $50 million. Class 4 (re)insurers are large commercial (re)insurers underwriting direct excess liability and/or property catastrophe reinsurance.
Disclaimer: This document is produced by the BMA's Financial Stability and Research Department. It reflects an interpretation and analysis of market views and developments by BMA staff. Market views presented may or may not reflect the consensus of all market participants.
|
Minor changes are expected to numbers from previous versions as some data has been restated. Prior years may not be directly comparable due to the entry and exit of firms from
|
1
|
the sample. Numbers may not add up due to rounding
GENERAL DEVELOPMENTS
The economic environment in FY-2020was marked by the global COVID-19pandemic, which continues to develop. In 2020, governments around the world took extraordinary measures to control the spread of the pandemic, including lockdowns. Central banks pumped billions into the economy to support the reduced economic activity. Stock markets temporarily crashed and interest rates soared during Q2- 2020. The concerted effort of the authorities stemmed from the wave of financial losses and supported the financial system.
Nevertheless, risks have not subsided. The pandemic is ongoing and it is unclear whether the return to normal is guaranteed within the next few years. As central bankers have introduced high levels of money into the financial system, risks of inflation may increase in the next few years, which will have an effect in the insurance sector--mostly life and casualty lines of business. Bermuda (re)insurers of classes 3B and 4, withstood the events of 2020. This development follows withstanding COVID-19 and an active hurricane season, which contributed to combined ratios rising 6.9%. Bermuda (re)insurers' total assets rose 15% partly due to successful capital raises by existing insurers and new start- ups. The combined ratio stood close to 106.5% for FY-2020. Total assets increased to $281.3 billion.
FY-2020premium volume increased compared to FY-2019. Net written premium increased from $45.9 billion in FY-2019 to $49.2 billion in FY-2020. Net income dropped to $7.1 billion, with more losses despite higher investment income.
Investment income increased in FY-2020on aggregate. Nevertheless, Bermuda (re)insurers achieved a lower Return on Investment (RoI) at 4.7% for FY-2020, while Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 5.6% and Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 2.5%.
The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) performed forward-lookingsimulations on the asset side of the balance sheets of Bermuda (re)insurers using a bespoke economic scenario generator. The results indicated very strong capital positions coupled with conservatism and asset
mixtures with short durations. This combination shielded (re) insurers from extreme movements in the yield curve.
The Catastrophe Bond (Cat Bond) and Insurance-LinkedSecurities (ILS) markets saw records in terms of outstanding volume in FY-2020 with $46.3 billion of outstanding Cat Bond and ILS capital. Alternative risk capital, including non-securitised risk transfer mechanisms, stood at $90.0 billion, with total global reinsurance capital at $658.0 billion, according to Willis Re.
Notes: Due to merger and acquisition activity, de-registrations and new registrations of Class 3B and Class 4 (re)insurers, results may not be directly comparable y/y.
In this edition, Table VII has been modified to include clearer asset definitions. Figure 3 has also been modified, including Sub-Figure D, which includes only equity investments in the form of common and preferred stocks.
Figure 1: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Performance Indicators
A. Capital Gains, Underwriting and Investment Performance (In percent of NWP)
B. NWP and Shareholder Equity
140 (In US$ billions)
120
100
80
60
0
-10
-20
Capital gains/losses (realised)
Current investment income
Underwriting profits/losses
C. Total Assets
320 (In US$ billions)
280
240
200
160
120
80
40
0
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Combined Ratio
250 (In percent)
200
150
100
50
0
40
20
0
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
NWP
|
|
Shareholder equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D. NWP
2.5 (In US$ billions)
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
F. Retention Ratio
82 (In percent)
80
78
76
74
Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers). Underwriting profit/loss does not include general and administrative expenses
Figure 2: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Performance Indicators
A. Financial Leverage
|
400
|
(In percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
B. Reserve Leverage
|
250
|
(In percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
C. Capital and Surplus to Investment Assets
(In percent)
D. RoE
|
25
|
(In percent)
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers).
Figure 3: Large Commercial (Re)Insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Asset Quality
A. Investment Grade Assets to Total
120 Investments (In percent)
100
80
60
40
20
0
2017 2018 2019 2020
C. Corporate and Sovereign Bonds to Total
100 Investments (In percent)
90
80 70 60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2017 2018 2019 2020
|
|
B. Non-Investment Grade Assets to Total
|
20
|
Investments (In percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
D. Equities to Total Investments
|
50
|
(In percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Figure 4: Large Commercial (Re)insurers (Class 4 and Class 3B) in Bermuda-Claims Experience
|
|
|
|
A. Claims and Net Non-Life Earned Premiums
|
|
|
B. NEP Change
|
|
|
55
|
(In US$ billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
8
|
(In US$ billions)
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total claims
|
|
Total non-life earned premium
|
|
Total expenses
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: BMA staff calculations. Note: Boxplots include the median (yellow dot), the 25th and 75th percentiles (grey box, with the change of shade indicating the median), and the 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers).
