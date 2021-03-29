News release 29 March 2021 - 7/2021 Macroprudential decisions of the FIN-FSA Board in 2021

According to the preliminary schedule, the macroprudential decisions of the FIN-FSA Board will be published in 2021 on 29 June, 24 September and 17 December.

We will confirm the date of publication on the FIN-FSA website and in Twitter around one week before publication. The FIN-FSA publishes its decision at 9.30 with a press release.

The Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority assesses on a quarterly basis the short- and long-term risks to the stability of Finland's financial system. If necessary, the Board may tighten or relax the macroprudential instruments used to promote stability. The Board also decides on a quarterly basis the levels of the countercyclical capital buffer requirement and the maximum LTC ratio for housing loans. The levels of the systemic risk buffer and the additional capital requirements for nationally systemically important institutions (O-SII buffers) are reviewed annually.

For more information on the macroprudential instruments, please see Macroprudential decisions.