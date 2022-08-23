Macy's, Nordstrom cut profit views as excess inventory prompts discounts

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc
cut their annual earnings expectations on Tuesday as a
slump in demand from inflation-hit customers left the department
store chains with excess inventory that would require steep
discounts to move.
Soaring prices of gasoline and groceries have prompted
Americans to curb spending on apparel and other discretionary
items, hitting sales at retailers and driving up inventories.
Nordstrom, whose shares fell 13% in extended trading, said
the slowdown was more evident in its off-price chain - Nordstrom
Rack - where customer traffic sank starting from late June.
Inventories were nearly 10% higher at Nordstrom and 7% at
Macy's at the end of the second quarter, with the retailers
planning heavy discounts to lower stock levels by the year-end.
"We have seen declining retail traffic and areas of
weakening apparel sales over the quarter as the consumer faces
higher costs on essential goods, particularly grocery," Macy's
Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell said.
The company sees fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.00 to
$4.20 per share, down from $4.53 to $4.95 per share.
Nordstrom expects annual sales to rise 5% to 7%, compared
with 6% to 8% previously. Adjusted profit per share is forecast
to be $2.30 to $2.60, down from $3.20 to $3.50.
The downgrades came despite better-than-expected quarterly
earnings that showed sales of formal wear and luxury goods were
holding up, thanks to affluent consumers and a return to the
office and social events.
Comparable sales rose 5.8% at Macy's upscale Bloomingdale's
department stores and 7.6% at its luxury beauty outlet Blue
Mercury.
"While its more affluent shoppers are more insulated from
inflation, they are not completely immune to it," said
GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders.
"Our data shows confidence is now sliding among higher
income segments, and this is likely to drag down future growth."
