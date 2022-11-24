Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade dazzles spectators

The giant helium balloons depicting cartoon characters and toys are typically the main attraction, with this year's pageant adding newcomers such as Stuart the Minion from the animated comedy, "Minions - The Rise of Gru."

Also making a comeback this year was Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda from the Star Wars spinoff series, "The Mandalorian," and the ever-popular Peanuts character, Snoopy, who is the longest-running giant balloon character at the parade.

Other American cities stage parades, but New York's event has become an archetype of the holiday tradition, which is televised across the country to some 50 million viewers as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals.