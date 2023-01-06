Macy's expects holiday-quarter sales at low end of forecast

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc said on Friday it
expects fourth-quarter sales to come in at the lower end of its
previously announced forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected
lull in shopping between the major holidays of the season.
The company's shares fell 3.5% in extended trading.
"Based on current macroeconomic indicators and our
proprietary credit card data, we believe the consumer will
continue to be pressured in 2023, particularly in the first
half," Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a
statement.
The department store chain had previously forecast
fourth-quarter net sales of $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion.
