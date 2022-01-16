Madagascar Basic Education Support Project - P160442

The objective of the Basic Education Support Project for Madagascar is to improve learning and promotion within the first two sub-cycles of basic education. There are six components to the project, the first component being training teachers with a focus on early grade reading, writing and mathematics. The objective of this component is to improve teacher practices to better teach early grade reading and math and to train uncertified teachers. The...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

