Madagascar braces for next cyclone as at least 14 killed by storm

Some 4,323 were displaced when Dumako made landfall in the east of the country on Tuesday, the disaster relief agency said late on Friday. They were being housed in 12 sites.

The Indian Ocean island nation is going through its storm season. A total of 124 people were killed this month when tropical cyclone Batsirai slammed the southeastern coast of the island.

Another cyclone, Emnati, is forecast to hit close to the same area affected by Batsirai, said Nomenjanahary Mamy Andriamirado, a weather forecaster with the national meteorological service.

