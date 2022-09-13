Madagascar's 2022-23 Rice Production Estimate Raised by 13%

By George Mwangi

Madagascar's milled rice production estimate has been raised to 2.8 million metric tons in the marketing year ending March 2023, up 13% from last month's forecast, the U.S. Agriculture Department said late Monday.

Yield is estimated at 2.69 tons per hectare (1 hectare is 2.47 acres) in September, up 13% from the prior month and by 1% compared with the average yield of the previous year, the USDA said in its September world agriculture production report.

Total production is expected to be above average after most of the country received average to above-average seasonal rainfall, which helped to fill water dams for the irrigated crop and boosted rain-fed yields, it said.

However, total harvested area is expected to be less than last year after two tropical cyclones in February caused crop area losses in eastern Madagascar, the USDA said.

Almost 80% of Madagascar's rice area is irrigated.

The government of Madagascar plans to increase rice production by improving the supply of inputs, introducing better crop management practices and varieties, increasing technical extension support, and rehabilitating irrigation infrastructure, the USDA said.

Madagascar is Africa's third largest rice producer, behind Nigeria and Egypt.

