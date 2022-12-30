Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Madagascar seeks Moroccan fertiliser investment -President

12/30/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

RABAT (Reuters) - Madagascar is seeking an investment from Morocco in the fertiliser sector as part of its efforts to achieve farming self-sufficiency, President Andry Rajoelina said.

"We are seeking Moroccan fertilisers as well as investments in the fertilisers' sector," Rajoelina, who visited Morocco in October, told Reuters in an email.

Morocco's state-owned phosphate and fertiliser producer OCP is building blenders across the continent to customise fertilisers, as well as soil nutrient and ammonia production plants in Nigeria and Ethiopia.

"We need the expertise of all, notably the Moroccan agri-food industry," he said.

The setting up of a fertiliser production plant is "a priority" in Madagascar's Emergence Plan, he said.

Some 80% of Malagasy people depend on 31% of Madagascar's 8 million-hectare arable lands, he said.

OCP said in October it would allocate 4 million tonnes of fertilisers for the African market next year, double its sales on the continent in 2021.

Previously, in July, it said it was offering 180,000 tonnes of soil nutrients in aid and 370,000 tonnes at a discount to help African states cope with surging prices.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:31aTunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
RE
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
10:21aU.s. product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in oct to…
RE
10:21aMadagascar seeks Moroccan fertiliser investment -President
RE
10:21aContraction in Chicago Manufacturing Activity Eased in December -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:18aU.s. product supplied of crude and petroleum products fell in oc…
RE
10:17aChevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports, supply diluents to joint venture
RE
10:13aTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year set for biggest annual gain in decades
RE
10:12aChina Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
10:02aGem miner Fura says ore stolen during trespassing at Colombia operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..

HOT NEWS