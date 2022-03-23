Log in
Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state, dies at 84

03/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
STORY: Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died on Wednesday at the age of 84, her family announced on Twitter.

Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two, rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon.

She was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s - the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

After becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, she had pressed for a tougher line against the Serbs in Bosnia, wanting a, quote, "muscular internationalism."

That's according to James O'Brien, a senior adviser to Albright during the Bosnian war.

"Our diplomacy must be backed by a willingness to use force when that is essential in the cause of peace, for it is only force plus diplomacy that can stop the slaughter in Sarajevo and break the stalemate in Geneva."

She once upset a Pentagon chief by asking why the military maintained more than 1 million men and women under arms if they never used them.

In 1997, Albright was nominated to become the first woman secretary of state, and confirmed unanimously. She was in the post until 2001.

During efforts to press North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, Albright traveled to Pyongyang in 2000 to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, becoming the highest ranking U.S. official to visit the secretive Communist-run country.

Once the Clinton years and the 1990s were over, Albright became an icon to a generation of young women looking for inspiration in their quest for opportunity and respect in the workplace.

"And just remember, there's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other."


