Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity project - P157054

The development objective of the Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Project for India is to improve durability and enhance resilience to climate changes of the gravel surfaced rural roads in Madhya Pradesh while building the capacity of the state to manage its rural road network and road safety. This project has four components. First component, road upgrading, construction, and maintenance. This component divides into two sub-component, (i) surface...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

