Madrid residents angry as Spain govt reimposes state of emergency

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - People in Madrid and the
surrounding towns reacted with anger on Friday after the
Socialist-led government invoked a state of emergency to
reimpose with immediate effect a partial lockdown to curb the
spread of the new coronavirus.
Some of the 3.8 million people affected in the capital and
eight satellite towns said the politicians had bickered while
contagion rates soared.
"They are clowns, they are making fun of us as much as they
can and more. They (politicians) have no shame," said Pilar
Lopez, a cleaner.
Shop assistant Linda, who did not give her second name,
thought the blanket state of emergency imposed on the capital
was going too far.
"I think certain areas should be restricted, but not the
entire Madrid region," she said.
Felix, 49, a Madrid resident, blamed irresponsible behaviour
by residents for high infection rates.
"It's also got to do with the lack of precaution from
citizens. If we had behaved better we would not be at this
point," he said.
Health Minister Salvador Illa chastised the regional
authority for inaction at a press conference.
"Patience has its limits. It is important that the level of
infection in Madrid does not extend to the rest of Spain," Illa
said.
Spain said on Friday it had now recorded 861,112 coronavirus
cases - the highest number in Western Europe - and 32,929
deaths.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Graham Keeley, Miguel Gutierrez
Rosas, Juan Medina, Guillermo Martinez; Additional reporting by
Catherine Macdonald; Editing by Hugh Lawson)