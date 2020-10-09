Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Madrid residents angry as Spain govt reimposes state of emergency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - People in Madrid and the surrounding towns reacted with anger on Friday after the Socialist-led government invoked a state of emergency to reimpose with immediate effect a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some of the 3.8 million people affected in the capital and eight satellite towns said the politicians had bickered while contagion rates soared. "They are clowns, they are making fun of us as much as they can and more. They (politicians) have no shame," said Pilar Lopez, a cleaner.

Shop assistant Linda, who did not give her second name, thought the blanket state of emergency imposed on the capital was going too far.

"I think certain areas should be restricted, but not the entire Madrid region," she said.

Felix, 49, a Madrid resident, blamed irresponsible behaviour by residents for high infection rates.

"It's also got to do with the lack of precaution from citizens. If we had behaved better we would not be at this point," he said.

Health Minister Salvador Illa chastised the regional authority for inaction at a press conference.

"Patience has its limits. It is important that the level of infection in Madrid does not extend to the rest of Spain," Illa said.

Spain said on Friday it had now recorded 861,112 coronavirus cases - the highest number in Western Europe - and 32,929 deaths. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Graham Keeley, Miguel Gutierrez Rosas, Juan Medina, Guillermo Martinez; Additional reporting by Catherine Macdonald; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pIMF chief sees $345 billion financing gap for African states
RE
01:13pTAKE FIVE : Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
RE
01:11pGold jumps 1% as dollar slides on stimulus bets
RE
01:10pMexico's main stock exchange says it temporarily suspends trading
RE
01:10pUK's Sunak expands help for lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes
RE
01:09pOil prices ease after Norway oil worker strike ends
RE
01:08pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
RE
01:08pEXCLUSIVE : Duke Energy boosts capital spending to fight climate change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4GOLD : Wall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group