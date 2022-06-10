Maduro says Venezuela, Iran to sign 20-year cooperation plan

June 10 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas announced
on Friday that a 20-year cooperation plan with Iran will be
signed, as he arrived in Tehran for a two-day official visit.
In an interview with the Iranian television station
Hispantv, Maduro announced the opening of a weekly flight route
from Caracas to Tehran and said Venezuelan coffee could be sold
to Iran, alongside the plan to sign an agreement on Saturday in
different areas of cooperation.
Details on the cooperation plan were not provided.
Hispantv also said Maduro will meet with Iran's president,
Ebrahim Raisi, during the two-day visit.
Iran and Venezuela, both sanctioned by the United States,
since 2020 have expanded cooperation, particularly for energy
projects and oil swaps, helping the Caribbean nation ease the
effect of Washington's measures.
In May, Iran's state-owned National Iranian Oil Engineering
and Construction Co signed a contract worth about 110 million
euros to repair Venezuela's smaller 146,000 barrel-per-day
refinery.
The agreement was sealed after recent negotiations attended
by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, who was in Venezuela early
last month and met with Maduro.
Maduro arrived in Tehran on Friday as part of an official
trip that earlier this week included Turkey and Algeria. He said
he was accompanied by ministers and officials in areas including
agriculture, technology, oil, communications, tourism and
transportation.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom and Vivian Sequera in Caracas;
Writing by Steven Grattan; Edited by Marianna Parraga; Editing
by Leslie Adler)