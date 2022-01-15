Maduro says he expects Venezuelan economy grew 4% in 2021

CARACAS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro expects the South American country's economy grew by more
than 4% last year, following eight years of recession and rising
prices, he said on Saturday.
Venezuela's central bank has not updated figures for the
country's gross domestic product since the third quarter of
2019, when GDP contracted 26.8% versus the same period in 2018.
"After five years of the economic war of boycotts and
blockades, Venezuela is back on track for economic growth,"
Maduro said during his annual address before the National
Assembly.
He also forecast economic growth in the third quarter of
last year at 7.6%, without explaining further.
Last year Venezuela's oil production doubled thanks to small
oil services companies and supplies from Iran, but that does not
mean state oil company PDVSA will be able to keep ramping up
output, experts say.
In recent years Venezuela's commerce and services sectors
have also enjoyed breathing space since the government decided
to loosen economic controls in 2019 and allow greater use of
foreign currency.
However, these measures have not guaranteed broad recovery
across all sectors, analysts say.
Last year the government scaled back spending in bolivars to
increase monetary stability and control inflation. Even so,
prices remain high and continue to hit the wallets of Venezuelan
families.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Leslie Adler)