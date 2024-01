Maersk says poor weather in Europe, Red Sea disruption cause congestion

OSLO (Reuters) - Weather-related disruptions at ports in northern Europe and the diversion of vessels away from the Red Sea are causing "increased yard density" at container terminals, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an update to customers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)