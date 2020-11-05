Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magee Legal Named to Best Law Firms List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:05am EST

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magee Legal PLLC has been named to the list of Best Law Firms, a prestigious annual ranking and publication distributed by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. The 2021 guide marks the first time that the firm, formed in late 2019, has been listed.  

The firm is ranked in the practice areas of Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation for the North Texas region in the newly released edition.  

"It's remarkable that a relatively new, small firm such as ours can achieve this level of recognition so quickly given the number of other practitioners in these important and growing areas of litigation," said Anthony Magee, the firm's founder. "It's both rewarding and motivating when your colleagues and clients respect your work in this way." 

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers evaluate thousands of responses from law firm clients to develop the annual listing. The final results are revealed in the Best Law Firms publication and available online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/  

Earlier this year, Mr. Magee was named individually among the nation's top attorneys in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. He has also achieved a five-star peer review and AV Preeminent rating for ethical standards and legal ability in the respected Martindale-Hubbell guide to the legal profession for the past 21 years.

Mr. Magee is an Oxford-educated, former English barrister, who has practiced law in Dallas since 1993. His practice encompasses all types of complex commercial disputes, particularly proceedings in federal courts and before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, as well as trademark applications in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and petitions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.  

His experience includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial litigation and patent and trademark infringement litigation in a wide range of businesses and services, including telecommunications, media publishing, technology education, aviation, medical devices, business management software and technologies, semiconductors, and health care management systems.  

Media Contact: 
Barry Pound 
214-559-4630 
barry@androvett.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magee-legal-named-to-best-law-firms-list-301167268.html

SOURCE Magee Legal PLLC

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aPG&E : and The PG&E : Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 in Wildfire Relief
BU
11:29aHILLS BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:29aNIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Earns Gold MarCom Award for Pre-Employment Screening Program Collateral
BU
11:28aGCI LIBERTY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:28aSANDRIDGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27aINVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF WORK : YokoVillage now opens its doors to investors
PR
11:27aAVIO S P A : 9M 2020 Highlights
PU
11:24aSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall modestly; labor market recovery slowing
RE
11:23aOlshan Recognized as "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Litigation, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group