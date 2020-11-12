Log in
Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:MGE) - October 2020

11/12/2020 | 12:17am EST

Fund Update: 31 October 2020

Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund)

ARSN: 603 395 302

Ticker: MGE

Fund Facts

Portfolio Manager

Lead Portfolio Manager: Hamish Douglass

Co-Portfolio Manager: Arvid Streimann

Structure

ASX-quoted Global Equities Fund, A$ Unhedged

Inception Date

2 March 2015

Management Fee1

1.35% per annum

Fund Size

AUD $1,771.0 million

Distribution Frequency

Six Monthly

10.0% of the excess return of the units of the

Fund above the higher of the Index Relative

Hurdle (MSCI World Net Total Return Index

Performance Fee1

(AUD)) and the Absolute Return Hurdle (the

yield of 10-year Australian Government Bonds).

Additionally, the Performance Fees are subject

to a high water mark.

iNAV tickers

Bloomberg

MGE AU Equity MGEIV Index

Thomson Reuters

MGE.AX

MGEAUiv.P

IRESS

MGE.AXW

MGEINAV.ETF

1All fees are inclusive of the net effect of GST

Capital Preservation Measures^

Adverse Markets

3 Years

5 Years

Since

Inception

No of observations

11

15

19

Outperformance consistency

82%

87%

89%

Down Market Capture

0.6

0.6

0.6

Top 10 Holdings

In alphabetical order

Sector#

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Internet & eCommerce

Alphabet Inc

Internet & eCommerce

Facebook Inc - Class A Shares

Internet & eCommerce

Microsoft Corporation

Information Technology

Novartis AG

Health Care

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Consumer Defensive

Starbucks Corporation

Restaurants

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Internet & eCommerce

WEC Energy Group Inc

Integrated Power

Xcel Energy Inc

Integrated Power

Fund Features

  • ASX quoted version of Magellan Global Fund.
  • Fund is actively managed
  • Minimum administration for investors; no paperwork needed to trade
  • Units can be bought or sold on the ASX like any other listed security
  • Efficient and live pricing
  • Provision of liquidity by the Fund
  • Settlement via CHESS
  • Magellan has significant investment alongside unit holders.

Sector Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Consumer Defensive, 10%

Cash, 12%

Restaurants, 10%

Infrastructure, 14%

Health Care, 4%

Financials, 2%

Performance Chart growth of AUD $10,000*

$20,000

$18,374

11.3% p.a.

$15,000

$10,000

$5,000

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Fund Performance*

Fund (%)

Index (%)**

Excess (%)

1

Month

0.4

-1.1

1.5

3

Months

2.9

2.0

0.9

6

Months

4.0

5.0

-1.0

1

Year

8.4

2.4

6.0

3

Years (% p.a.)

14.2

9.1

5.1

5

Years (% p.a.)

10.9

8.5

2.4

Since Inception (% p.a.)

11.3

8.7

2.6

Payments, 5%

Internet &

Consumer Discretionary, 3%

eCommerce, 31%

Information Technology, 9%

Geographical Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Cash, 12%

Rest Of World, 6%

US, 40%

Emerging Markets

ex-China, 11%

Western Europe, 12%

China, 19%

  • Risk measures are calculated after fees. An adverse market is defined as a negative quarter, rolled monthly, for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (USD). Down market capture shows if a fund has outperformed a benchmark during periods of market weakness, and if so, by how much.
    # Sectors are internally defined. Geographical exposure is calculated on a look through basis based on underlying revenue exposure of individual companies held within the portfolio. Exposures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
    * Calculations are based on the monthly ASX released net asset value with distributions reinvested, after ongoing fees and expenses but excluding individual tax, member fees and entry fees (if applicable). Fund Inception 2 March 2015.
    ** MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD).

Important Information: Units in the fund(s) referred to herein are issued by Magellan Asset Management Limited ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No. 304 301 ('Magellan'). This material has been prepared for general information purposes only and must not be construed as investment advice or as an investment recommendation. This material does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. This material does not constitute an offer or inducement to engage in an investment activity nor does it form part of any offer documentation, offer or invitation to purchase, sell or subscribe for interests in any type of investment product or service. You should read and consider any relevant offer documentation applicable to any investment product or service and consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to your specific circumstances before making any investment decision. A copy of the relevant PDS relating to a Magellan financial product or service may be obtained by calling +61 2 9235 4888 or by visiting www.magellangroup.com.au. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the future performance of any fund, the amount or timing of any return from it, that asset allocations will be met, that it will be able to implement its investment strategy or that its investment objectives will be achieved. No representation or warranty is made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained in this material. Magellan will not be responsible or liable for any losses arising from your use or reliance upon any part of the information contained in this material. Further information regarding any benchmark referred to herein can be found at www.magellangroup.com.au. Any trademarks, logos, and service marks contained herein may be the registered and unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. This

material and the information contained within it may not be reproduced, or disclosed, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Magellan.

MGE44135

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:12:04 UTC
